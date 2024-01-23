'Dangerous' levels of chemicals and E.coli in River Great Ouse in Bedford say campaigners

Butterfly Bridge over the River Great Ouse in Bedford. Picture: Victoria West

Bedford’s river has “dangerous” levels of E.coli, nitrates and phosphates campaigners have told borough councillors.

Members of the borough council’s Environment and Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee were told last week (January 18) that the Great Ouse contains forever chemicals “at levels that are up 10 times the acceptable safe limit”.

Alan Horn, from the Bedfordshire Great Ouse Valley Environmental Trust (BedsGOVET) told councillors this is an “alarming” problem for the river.

River Great Ouse E Coli Levels Cfu 100ml For Test Sites In Bedford - data supplied by BedsGOVET. Image: LDRS

“The River Great Ouse is England’s fifth largest river, and it is also the fifth most contaminated river in England for forever chemicals at levels that are 10 times above safety levels,” he said.

“Coliform [bacteria], particularly E. coli, are at a level that is hazardous to human health. E. coli has been as high 11 times safety levels in Bedford in the last six months.

“The recorded levels of phosphates and nitrates are all way above safety levels and are a danger to the health of the river and the environment.

“What commitment can Bedford Borough Council make to not only implement immediate and long-term strategies for pollution mitigation and prevention?” he asked.

Paul Pace, chief officer for environment, said this is a “very serious matter”.

“We definitely do share, as a council, your concerns in relation to the condition of the river,” he said.

“As a council we do have certain powers and that we can deal with things such as noise and other matters that affect the environment.

“In relation to water we don’t have the powers that the likes of the Environment Agency hold as the main people responsible for regulating water quality nor that of Ofwat, who plays a critical role in working with the likes of the water companies. We obviously want to work with you as a council, we want to try and improve the water quality as well.

“My suggestion to the committee would be to try and support the work of the group where we possibly can, obviously bearing in mind that we do have many other requests, priorities and challenges on resources over the next few years.”

Councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle & Newnham), who is not a committee member, said: “It’s a real tragedy that it’s up to volunteers to do this work for us, to be monitoring the shocking levels of E. coli in our river.

“Especially when we’re supposed to have pride in our river.

“E. coli [can be] fatal as most people know, and if your immune system is at all weakened you could be very susceptible . I think we do have as a council a public health responsibility as well as an environmental responsibility and these two things come together.”

Mr Horn said BedsGOVET is the only organisation that tests for E. coli in the Great Ouse in Bedfordshire.