Damning financial report into Bedford council finally made public

Borough Hall Bedford

Bedford Borough Council faces “extremely challenging” financial pressures and must take urgent action to avoid effective bankruptcy.

This is the warning from the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) after its independent review of the council’s finances was finally made public.

The council’s finance portfolio holder, councillor Marc Frost (Conservative, Wilstead and Wixams) formally accepted the findings of the CIPFA Resilience Review on September 5.

The report warns that Bedford is already in “Section 114 territory” – the legal threshold where councils must issue a notice halting all non-essential spending – unless drastic steps are taken to stabilise its finances.

CIPFA’s review highlights years of rising demand for adult social care, temporary accommodation, and children’s services, alongside historic council tax freezes and reductions that have cost the authority around £24m since 2010.

Reserves, once boosted by pandemic grants, have now fallen below safe levels. Without urgent mitigation, the council is forecasting an overspend of £9.4m in 2025/26, which could wipe out its general fund reserve entirely.

The report calls for a sweeping Finance Recovery Plan and wider organisational “culture change” to restore financial accountability. Recommendations include:

Tougher spending controls and training for budget holders

A full review of assets, investments and rental income

A new income and debt management strategy

Acceleration of reforms in children’s and adult social care

Stronger governance, with clearer decision-making powers and scrutiny arrangements

CIPFA said the council has already taken important steps, such as restructuring its senior leadership team, preparing a new Stability Plan, and beginning a programme of asset sales.

But it warned that “politically unattractive decisions” will be unavoidable if the council is to close a medium-term funding gap of £33m by 2029/30.

The review cost £38,500, funded from the council’s contingency budget.

The decision to publish is subject to a call-in, with the cut off date being September 16, 2025.