Criminal background checks not legally required for event workers says Bedford council

Borough Hall, Bedford. Image LDRS

Bedford Borough Council has said there is no legal requirement for event workers to undergo criminal background checks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to questions from the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council said it requires events held on council land to meet safety standards — including risk assessments, insurance, and infrastructure checks — but that DBS checks are not a blanket requirement under current law.

“Event organisers are not legally required to have a DBS check,” a council spokesperson said. “The law only mandates a DBS check for roles that involve frequent and unsupervised interaction with children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added that while organisers are expected to include safeguarding in their risk assessments, best practice is to ensure that no worker is left alone with children or vulnerable people.

“All documentation and risk assessments put in place for events should recommend best practice that all contractors/operators have at least one other adult present during the event,” the spokesperson said.

“This will mean that one person is never left in sole charge of any children or vulnerable people.

“In the case of new events or event organisers, we will consult with relevant authorities to assess their operational history in other locations,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s Events Advisory Group — which includes representatives from emergency services — is involved in reviewing safety plans for events held on public land.

“Council staff also attend during opening days to monitor compliance with conditions,” the spokesperson said.

They added that all events and activities must adhere to their terms and conditions, which can be found online, along with further information.