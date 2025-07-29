File photo of dogs on leads (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Bedford Borough Council has approved a renewed three-year Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to tackle irresponsible dog ownership, expanding restrictions to cover dozens of new locations from Sunday, 27 July 2025.

The updated order makes it an offence to allow dogs into over 30 additional play areas, sports pitches, and green spaces across the borough. It also continues existing powers that require dogs to be on leads or mandate owners to clean up after their pets.

The council says the move addresses persistent anti-social behaviour such as dog fouling, which has a “detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality.”

Since 2019, the council has received 968 complaints related to dog fouling and related issues, but only 90 fixed penalty notices have been issued. Enforcement is handled by council staff and uniformed contractors, with the scheme said to be cost neutral.

The additional restrictions follow requests from parish councils and a public consultation held in April 2025, where 79 per cent of respondents backed renewing the PSPO and 77 per cent supported adding new sites.

New restricted areas include sites in Biddenham, Shortstown, Roxton, and Felmersham, along with popular spots like Bedford Embankment and Cotton End Playing Field.

A report to the mayor warned that without the extension, “anti-social activities that the order seeks to prevent will inevitably increase.”

Exemptions remain in place for assistance dogs and their handlers. Offences under the PSPO may result in fines or prosecution.