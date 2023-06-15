Council's plea to Bedford people not to use barbecues or light fires as temperatures soar

The dry spell has significantly increased the risk of fire outbreaks

Bedford residents are being warned not to light fires or barbecues in public spaces.

As the heatwave rages on across the country, Bedford Borough Council is reminding people lighting barbecues or fires in public spaces, such as Priory Country Park and other parks and green spaces, is not permitted, and the dry spell has significantly increased the risk of fire outbreaks.

Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, said: "Our parks and green spaces are much loved and well-used places that provide solace, recreation, and natural beauty for our residents. With the recent weather conditions, it is even more important that users of these spaces follow the rules regarding fires.

As well as being prohibited, the dry spell has increased the risk of fire outbreaks.

“I kindly ask all residents to find alternative ways to enjoy our parks without the use of open fires or barbecues."

The council is suggesting people enjoy the parks in less risky ways such as picnics, sports, or going on a peaceful walk to reduce the risk of fire incidents and protect park wildlife.

The authority is working on implementing measures such as regular patrols by park rangers to raise awareness about fire safety.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is also reminding people to be mindful in the dry weather.

A reminder on social media advised that the ground will be dry and hot which can be a recipe for disaster if a cigarette is dropped that isn’t extinguished fully.