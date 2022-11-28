Council's 'control' over spending has enabled 'historically high investment' in Bedford's transport and infrastructure

By having a ‘good control’ over its spending, Bedford Borough Council has been able to provide “historically high investment” in transport and infrastructure. a meeting heard.

Wednesday’s (November 23) Executive Meeting considered the additions and variations to the council’s Capital Programme up to 2025/26.

The council’s portfolio holder for finance, councillor Michael Headley (LibDems, Putnoe) said: “We have always had good control of our capital programme and managed our borrowing.

“Reductions in our external borrowing over the year has enabled us to continue with a very positive capital programme.

“[The programme] update includes improvements to Brookside Care Home, this will also include the decarbonization of that property, resurfacing of the Paula Radcliffe Way, improving our industrial units, which again will improve the insulation of those buildings.

“The continued investment in renewing and improving our roads and pavements with another £3.2 million added to the program in 2025.

“That’s a massive 86 per cent increase on the funding we expect from the government for that work.

Councillor Charles Royden (LibDems, Brickhill), the council’s portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, said: “In spite of the severe cuts which we’ve been forced to make, it’s important to recognise that we’re still seeing historically high investment by this council in transport and infrastructure.

“This commitment to resurface the A6 Clapham Bypass at a cost of £8.75 million is further proof that never before has so much been spent in our borough on highway maintenance.

“We’ve just completed Transport in Bedford which has seen the largest ever investment in our town centre roads, and pavements, with provision for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians.

“And we continue to recognise the importance of investing in sustainable and safe travel.

“I’m delighted that we’re also going to be able to find the capital this year to fund some very expensive repairs to footbridges across the river.