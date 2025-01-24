Councillors fund CCTV in Bedford street to tackle fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour

The three councillors funded the mobile CCTV camera

A new mobile CCTV unit has been installed in an anti-social behaviour hotspot in Bedford – thanks to ward councillors.

The unit, which is already up and running on Endsleigh Road, is now in place thanks to Cauldwell Ward Councillors’ ward funds.

The three councillors – Abu Sultan, Fouzia Atiq and Harish Thaper – took action because of residents’ concerns over anti-social behaviour and persistent fly-tipping.

Councillor Abu Sultan said: “Residents in the area have faced ongoing challenges due to anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping, which disrupt the peace and cleanliness of the area. By installing this mobile CCTV unit, we aim to address these issues and create a safer, cleaner, and more welcoming environment.”

Councillor Fouzia Atiq added: “Fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour not only harm the community but also affect the mental well-being of those living here. We are proud to invest in solutions that make a difference.”

Councillor Harish Thapar concluded: “CCTV is a proven deterrent for criminal and anti-social activities, and I am confident this installation will help reduce incidents significantly. We encourage residents to continue reporting issues and working with us to make Endsleigh Road and the surrounding area a better place for everyone.”

Councillors will continue to monitor its impact while exploring additional measures to address community concerns.