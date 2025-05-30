Council vows to "robustly defend" refusal of new 50-home development in Roxton

Bedford Borough Council says it will be “robustly defending” its refusal of a 50-home development in Roxton at an upcoming appeal hearing.

But the developers argue that planning permission should be granted because material considerations outweigh the proposal’s conflict with the Local Plan.

They also claim that, as the Local Plan is considered out of date, national planning policy’s so-called “tilted balance” should apply, giving greater weight to delivering new homes.

The appeal hearing, expected to last two days, begins on Tuesday, June 3, at Borough Hall, Bedford.

Approximation of the two parts of the proposed development. Image: Google Maps

The original application (22/02545/MAO), for land at Bedford Road and High Street, Roxton, was refused in October 2024.

Planning officers said the proposal did “not accord” with policies in the Bedford Borough Local Plan 2030.

They also found the development would cause a “moderate level of less than substantial harm” to the significance of a nearby Grade II listed building, without sufficient public benefit to outweigh that harm.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked the council whether, in light of its Local Plan being considered out of date, its planning policies would carry less weight during the appeal.

And whether residents should be concerned this might affect the outcome.

A council spokesperson said: “The council will be robustly defending the refusal of the scheme at the forthcoming appeal hearing.

“The council has set out a detailed written response to the appeal in its statement, which has been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.

“The hearing will be conducted by an independent planning inspector, who will weigh up the material planning considerations and will inform the council and appellant of the decision in a written statement in due course.”

In its statement to the Planning Inspectorate, the appellant argued that there are “limited adverse effects” from the scheme, which are “significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the substantial benefits”, especially when assessed under the tilted balance.

More information about the appeal is available on the council’s website.