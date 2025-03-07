Council tax bills set to rise in April - here are the Bedford borough areas paying the most

Council tax bills for typical Band D householders in Bedford borough will rise by between £103 and £134 in April.

When increases in the charges from Bedford Borough Council, parish councils, the police and fire services are added up, Band D householders living within the area covered by Kempston Town Council (the highest increase) ,are set to pay an extra £134.79 or 6.02 per cent this year.

The total bill Band D bill for a Kempston council tax payer is now £2,373.66.

This increase means Kempston Town residents now pay the 12th highest charges, moving up from 26th last year.

The minutes for the town council’s January 14 meeting state that “it is clear that financial restraints have caught up with the council”.

The town council was asked about the reasons behind this increase, and how residents will benefit from it, but it did not respond at the time of publication.

Bedford Borough Council approved a 4.99 per cent increase – the maximum allowed without calling a referendum – at its meeting in February.

This increase was a 2.99 per cent increase in core council tax, and a 2 per cent adult social care precept.

The council also makes a separate ‘special expenses’ charge, which varies between parishes, for neighbourhood services, such as parks and open spaces it maintains.

The rest of the increase in overall bills comes from other public bodies; Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and town/parish councils.

These are called precepts and are set after a detailed budgeting process by the various bodies.

In the case of parish councils this includes taking into account the number of assets/services a parish council offers, versus the number of households in the parish (usually one village) contributing to the precept.

Some parish councils may have inherited or built up a large number of assets and services, while others have historically taken on fewer responsibilities.

This can give a significant variation across different parishes.

Borough council data shows that Harrold is the most expensive council tax area for 2025/26, with a total bill of £2,433.36, and Little Barford has the lowest charges – £2,292.53 (both Band D).

A spokesperson for Harrold Parish Council said: “The parish council carefully reviewed and approved the budget for 2025/26, setting the total budget/precept at £100,070.

“This decision followed a detailed discussion on key cost increases, including: higher employment costs due to government changes to National Insurance contributions, rising grass-cutting expenses, a new budget allocation for maintaining the cemetery to a higher standard following requests from residents.”

The parish council added that a key priority in this year’s budget is “strengthening the council’s reserves” to ensure the long-term maintenance and replacement of Harrold’s “valued community and heritage assets”.

“Taking a prudent approach to financial planning will help keep these important facilities safe and well-maintained for years to come,” the parish council spokesperson said.

“The parish council also employs a Street Ranger to empty bins, litterpick, and clear the village brook of vegetation and silt; all of which is necessary in a busy village.”

Bedford Borough Council offers Council Tax Support services for those who may need help them pay the charges. More information can be found on the council’s website.