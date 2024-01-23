The view now the trees have been felled. Picture supplied by Cllr Steve Addy

A local authority executive member has apologised about insufficient warnings in its communications before more than 1,100 trees were felled in Ampthill.

Ampthill Heights Residents’ Association member and town councillor Steve Addy referred to “representing 500 residents impacted by the excessive and brutal tree felling work currently ongoing by the A507” at the edge of the town.

“The removal of these trees has changed the vista for many residents from an established mature tree-lined road to one of destruction and desolation,” he told Central Bedfordshire Council’s sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee.

“They’ve contacted me upset, angry and bewildered as to how and why this has happened,” he explained. “The town council and ward councillors were unaware. Nobody knew this was planned to happen.

“The first few days of work saw the immediate destruction of the largest trees, causing significant distress to residents and wildlife alike.

“We’ve had the appearance of graffiti on the blank canvass which has been created. Previously proud residents of Ampthill are seeking answers now.

“CBC was the body responsible for consultation. There’s been no engagement with residents or local businesses. We received one letter last October with no meaningful information, mentioning ‘tree removal and drainage work is to start in your area’.

“That one sentence was to inform us about the removal of more than 1,100 trees. There are now clear views of the industrial estate, issues with significant light pollution, and an increase in noise and smell.

“The root and integrity of remaining trees has been damaged, with further losses on the site. They were a natural barrier to these problems, all of which need to be addressed.

“A mitigation proposal has been rejected by the town council and ward councillors as being wholly inadequate. How can this level of devastation be planned and delivered without scrutiny from ward councillors?” he asked.

“Why was there no consultation over removing the trees? What part of the planning activity has been ignored and bypassed?”

Independent Sandy councillor and executive member for highways Simon Ford replied: “We appreciate the frustration felt by residents.

“But the felling works were for safety reasons to stop trees falling on to the road, and to protect the highway network from flood damage and subsidence.

“All these works are in compliance with the relevant legislation afforded the council as highways authority.

“The trees in question weren’t well established and developed naturally over the years on the side of a drainage ditch. They were unstable, with a risk of falling.

“We’ve seen with the recent flooding how important the drainage work is and it will allow us to better maintain the road surface. There’s been a programme of planting in the area to maximise tree numbers locally, during the last few years.

“We’re considering what mitigation measures might be possible to offset the visual impact of removing the trees, and continue to liaise with ward and town councillors.