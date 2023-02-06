Council redundancies could exacerbate problem with overweight children in Bedford

One in three borough Year 6 children live with excess weight, and council redundancies could make it harder to fund safe environments for them to exercise, a councillor has said.

Councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle) shared her concerns during the council’s full meeting on Wednesday (February 1).

“I hear the council is ready to make redundancies in the sustainable transport team,” she said.

“This [team] has been an expert voice for walking and cycling.

“If this team and its manager does go, how will the council without their time and expertise increase ambition on active travel?” she asked.

“I’m so disappointed that this is happening, and this feeling has increased this week as I got the figures on childhood obesity.

“In reception, one in five Bedford borough children live with excess weight.

“That’s really bad, but it’s similar to the regional and national picture.

“But in Year 6, that figure rises to one in three children, which is worse than the national average, and it’s worse than our statistical neighbours,” she said.

The council’s portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, councillor Charles Royden (LibDems, Brickhill) said he didn’t want to comment on any staffing issues.

“But what I would say is that the government, for quite a long time now, has been making councils jump through hoops to try and get funding, which is an extremely unsatisfactory situation,” he said.

“When the funding is cut we find ourselves in difficult situations, whereby we can no longer fund programs which we think are very valuable.

“I’m pleased that you’ve recognised the important work that we’re doing toward sustainable travel with cycling and walking.

“I’m absolutely committed to doing that in the future, and I know that all of our officers on the council are as well.

“And if there is any difficulty through a lack of staff, I know that all of our staff will be working much harder to make sure we deliver the projects that we are committed to,” he said.

Councillor Bywater said: “I understand this is often dependent on grant funding, but these are essential services if we’re going to get this infrastructure changed.

“Children walking and cycling every day in an environment that is safe and attractive to them makes a real difference in terms of physical and mental health.

“We know that more deprived households in any case are less likely to have use of a car.

“Children and their parents would really benefit from the free daily physical and mental well-being they would get from being able to walk to school safely.

“These parents are often unable to fund things like swimming lessons or sports clubs as well, so that daily routine of exercise the council is enabling is really important.