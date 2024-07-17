Council hits back at radio station's claim it was "slapped in the face" by lack of support

Bedford Radio Mobile Studio Photo: Bedford Radio

Bedford Radio said it has been “slapped in the face” by a lack of support from the borough council to cover this weekend’s River Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the council said its long-standing policy is to not designate a single “official” media partner for the River Festival.

Martin Steers, station manager of Bedford Radio, said: “We discussed becoming the official broadcast partner of the River Festival, so that we and the organisers would promote each other’s work, and add value for visitors to the event by working together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I met the mayor on February 26 he was enthusiastic, and I left the meeting expecting it to happen.

“We then heard nothing from the council, and after chasing them for an answer were told that we would not have any official status at the River Festival.

“Officers refused to tell us what grounds the decision had been made on, or precisely by whom.

“This is a repeat of what happened in 2022, when the council didn’t support our special FM licence to cover the River Festival, which we did entirely at our own expense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing how much effort our volunteers are going to put in over the River Festival weekend, it feels like a real slap in the face that once again the council won’t acknowledge all their hard work and officially bring us on board.

“But of course, we’ll do it anyway. We can’t wait to broadcast our weekend’s programmes, and see everyone at the event,” he said.

Bedford Borough Council said it values the role of local media in promoting events such as the Bedford River Festival.

A spokesperson said: “The council has a long-standing policy of not designating a single “official” media partner for the River Festival. This allows for diverse coverage and ensures all media outlets have equal access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The February meeting with mayor Tom Wootton was not a formal setting. While the mayor found Bedford Radio’s suggestions promising, we were unable to move forward on this occasion.

“Bedford Borough Council appreciates Bedford Radio’s enthusiasm for the River Festival and we can’t wait for next weekend.

“We continue to provide support with information and interviewees where possible,” they said.

More information on the River Festival can be found here: riverfestival.bedford.gov.uk/