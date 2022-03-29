Council denies rumous Bedford Bus Station could be closed due to 'excessive' pigeon poo
Please don't feed the pigeons, says council
Rumours that Bedford's Bus Station could be closed due to excessive pigeon poo are false the council has said.
Questions about the cleanlinesses of the Bus Station were asked at Bedford Borough Council's full meeting earlier this month (March 16).
After the council’s portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, councillor Charles Royden (LibDems, Brickhill Ward) told the council that the clean-up was unsatisfactory and had to be done again, councillor Roger Rigby asked for clarification on a rumour he had heard.
"I heard a rumour, and I hope you’re going to tell me that we can forget it as I shouldn’t believe rumours," the Conservative ward councillor for Bromham and Biddenham said.
“[But] is there any danger that environmental health would actually shut the bus station if we cannot get rid of the pigeons and the poo?” he asked.
Councillor Royden explained that he would ensure that the Environmental Health Department would contact councillor Rigby as he was unable to comment on the question.
In an email to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a council spokesperson said: “This rumour is false; there are no plans to close the Bus Station due to pigeon mess and the bus station has recently been subject to a deep clean.
"Work is ongoing to improve pigeon deterrents, and signage has been installed asking people not to feed the pigeons, as this encourages them to flock to the area and cause a mess, and warning that fines may be issued to people who do so.”