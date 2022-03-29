Council denies rumous Bedford Bus Station could be closed due to 'excessive' pigeon poo

Rumours that Bedford's Bus Station could be closed due to excessive pigeon poo are false the council has said.

After the council’s portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, councillor Charles Royden (LibDems, Brickhill Ward) told the council that the clean-up was unsatisfactory and had to be done again, councillor Roger Rigby asked for clarification on a rumour he had heard.

Bedford Bus Station

"I heard a rumour, and I hope you’re going to tell me that we can forget it as I shouldn’t believe rumours," the Conservative ward councillor for Bromham and Biddenham said.

“[But] is there any danger that environmental health would actually shut the bus station if we cannot get rid of the pigeons and the poo?” he asked.

Councillor Royden explained that he would ensure that the Environmental Health Department would contact councillor Rigby as he was unable to comment on the question.

In an email to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a council spokesperson said: “This rumour is false; there are no plans to close the Bus Station due to pigeon mess and the bus station has recently been subject to a deep clean.