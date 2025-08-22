Council calls for Government funding to mitigate Universal theme park impact on Bedford

One proposed development that has generated significant interest is Universal’s ambition to create a world-class theme park and resort in Bedfordshire

Bedford Borough Council has voted to approve its formal amended response to the government’s consultation on the proposed Universal Destinations and Experiences resort.

In an extraordinary meeting last night (Wednesday, August 21) members confirmed their support for the development, but acknowledged that there will be adverse impacts.

And these will need to be weighed against the significant benefits to the local areas and to the local, regional and national economy

Councillor Andrea Spice (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead), the portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “The council has worked hard to secure this investment for Bedford.

“Councillors, officers, parish councils, neighbouring authorities, and local partners have all welcomed Universal to the borough and built strong working relationships with their teams and advisors.

“I am forever grateful to Universal for choosing Bedford borough out of the whole of Europe,” she said.

Councillor Spice added that the theme park is “a project of national importance” and an “opportunity for a prosperous future for all” in the borough.

The meeting, held to discuss the planning application being processed as a Special Development Order (SDO), saw Councillor Spice introduce the council’s report.

While celebrating the project’s potential, councillors also raised concerns about its local impact.

Councillor Paul Edmonds (Green, Castle and Newnham) asked how the council would ensure the development supports the vitality of the town centre rather than drawing economic activity away.

Councillor Spice responded by saying that Bedford will be “the destination” and that the council is “working to promote Bedford” through a new tourism strategy and ongoing town centre regeneration.

A key focus of the debate was the protection of residents near the proposed site.

Councillor Graeme Coombes (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead), a ward member for the area, expressed his support for the project but stressed the importance of addressing local issues.

He specifically called for measures such as controlled parking zones and a strategy to prevent the “proliferation of Airbnbs,” which he warned could “take the life out of the community.”

The council passed an amendment brought forward by councillor Henry Vann (Lib Dems, De Parys) which added several new recommendations to the motion.

The amendment called for a comprehensive housing, infrastructure, and transport strategy to be developed alongside Universal. It also demanded a substantial, specific funding package from the government to help the council manage the project’s impact.

Additionally, it proposed the immediate creation of an oversight and scrutiny committee to monitor the project.

The Full Council’s recommendations will now be presented to next week’s Extraordinary Executive Meeting (Wednesday, August 27).

The decision to grant planning permission for the theme park will be determined by the Secretary of State for Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The public consultation is open until noon on August 31, 2025, and residents were encouraged to review the outline plans on the government website and submit their comments.

The Environmental Statement, along with the other documents, plans, and drawings that accompany Universal Destinations & Experiences’ planning application, can be found here.

For any enquiries about the consultation, residents can contact [email protected].