Shipping containers are seen stacked on a ship. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When it comes to temporary accommodation in Bedford borough, no idea is off the table, a meeting heard.

Anna Robbani, head of housing, homelessness and customer services, told the Housing Committee (September 25) that she was “pleasantly surprised” while looking at schemes provided by other councils.

Speaking about a visit to a Cambridge City Council project, Ms Robbani said: “I didn’t know what to expect, because I’ve never been in a modular unit before.

“I was open-minded about it, but honestly they were really lovely inside, really warm and cosy, very homely.

File photo of a shipping container customized to be used as temporary housing in Amsterdam. Picture: MAARTJE BLIJDENSTEIN/AFP via Getty Images

“They’re quite attractive actually and well positioned within the housing estate.

“We had quite a long conversation with them about operationally, how did they make that project work and the lead in time for building those modular [units].

“It was quite long just because of the consultation with the community because they wanted to get that right,” she said.

There was also a visit to Milton Keynes to look at a project using shipping containers.

“Instead of just five or six in a small community setting, they have 70,” Ms Robbani said. “I really didn’t know what to expect.

“But when I went to look around I was pleasantly surprised, and inside it doesn’t feel like a shipping container at all, it just feels like a home.

Ms Robbani added that modular accommodation was a key option when exploring the property acquisition.

“The actual cost per unit is affordable, so we can deliver more units for the capital that we have to play with.

“They are quicker to get in place, although they’re probably not as quick as people might think, because there’s consultation work in the community to be done.

“We’re now at the stage where we are looking at potential land sites and shortlisting them.

“And what are the community implications for those different locations,” she said.

The council is potentially looking at a site for 20-40 units, and a couple of smaller sites for more specialist provision.

“But there’s a lot of work to do in terms of just understanding the cost implications and building a business case to make sure it’s the right option,” Ms Robbani said.