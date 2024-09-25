A new coffee drive-thru could be coming to Bedford – if plans are approved.

Costa coffee drive-thru could be coming to Bedford - if plans are approved
A planning application for a Costa near Sainsbury’s Fairfield Park Superstore, has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.
The applicants said the site is “not considered to have any inherent character or quality particularly worthy of preservation”.
They added that Costa’s standard opening hours would be 5am to 11pm, seven days a week.
The applicant information says a typical outlet will provide for 15 full/part time jobs with flexible shifts. This is “typically” the equivalent of eight full time jobs.
The application form states that the applicant is not the sole owner of the land, but the “requisite notice” had been given.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01704/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, October 18, 2024.
