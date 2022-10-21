Consultation that could force closure of school near Bedford begins this month

Marston Vale Middle School

A six-week consultation on changes to schools in the Wootton/Stewartby cluster has been agreed by councillors.

The non-statutory consultation on proposals to move the schools in this cluster from a three- to a two tier education system will begin on October 31.

A report presented to Bedford Borough Council’s Executive on October 19 said the consultation results will be analysed to enable any revisions to the proposed model ahead of a statutory consultation.

The timeline of events

The portfolio holder for education and children’s services, councillor James Valentine (Labour, Kempston West) said: “The original three tier model of lower, middle, and upper schools was created before the National Curriculum came into being.

“And because of this, it doesn’t correspond to the key stages against which assessments take place.

“Since the vast majority of local authorities are now two tier, teacher training and school inspection is, of course, oriented towards this system.”

Advertisement

The rest of the borough changed to two tier between 2015 and 2019.

The Wootton/Stewartby cluster remained as three tier due to the cross-border relationship with schools in Central Bedfordshire.

Councillor Valentine added: “A linked consultation is taking place in Central Bedfordshire in relation to the Cranfield area.

“Many children attending lower and middle schools in Cranfield progress to Wootton Academy.

Advertisement

“Some Bedford Borough children attend lower and middle schools in Central Bedfordshire.

“By working together across local authorities and schools, we hope to support the creation of a consistent two tier system across both local authority areas.”