Consultation over major Bedford housing plan extended after complaints

Screenshot from development's website

Developers have extended the deadline for public feedback on major new housing proposals at Mowbray Road in Bedford, after publicity concerns were raised by local councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Progress Investment Partnership (PIP), a collaboration between Bedford-based housing association bpha and the developer The Hill Group, announced the deadline has moved from August 6 to Monday, August 11

The extension follows concerns that some residents only became aware of the initial public exhibition after it took place on July 21 at Faraday Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers said invitations were hand-delivered to homes within 650 metres of the site and emailed to councillors and key stakeholders, but acknowledged not everyone may have been reached.

A dedicated consultation website and online feedback portal have been live since July 21. The project team also provided a contact number and email address for further enquiries.

In a statement, the developers said the plans “are at an early stage” and the community’s feedback will be considered as the proposals develop.

Meetings with ward councillors Abu Sultan, Harish Thapar and Fouzia Zamir Atiq are planned for August 7, where developers will discuss feedback and next steps ahead of a formal planning application expected this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both bpha and The Hill Group emphasise their commitment to community-led development.

Residents can view the proposals and submit comments at the Mowbray Road consultation website [https://progressinvestmentpartnership.co.uk/mowbrayroad/] or by contacting [email protected] or 020 3398 1590.

Phase 1 is south of Moor Lane and has been allocated for between 118 and 124 new homes in Bedford Borough Council’s Local Plan.

The proposed development includes 30 per cent affordable housing, sports facilities and improved access to green space and nature areas for the wider community.

A formal planning application is expected to be submitted in the autumn.