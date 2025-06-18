Consultants brought in to help transform adult social care in Bedford

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:58 BST
Bedford Borough Council Image: LDRSplaceholder image
Bedford Borough Council Image: LDRS
An external consultancy firm has been appointed to support Bedford Borough Council’s transformation of adult social care, a meeting heard.

The company, Newton, will work with the council over the coming months to carry out a diagnostic review of adult services, with a focus on improving outcomes for residents who rely on care and support.

The development was mentioned in a recent internal newsletter, prompting a question from councillor Tim Caswell (Lib Dems, Goldington) at yesterday’s Adult Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Tuesday, June 17).

He asked for more detail about Newton’s role and presence in the council offices.

Responding, Kate Walker, Director of Adult Services, said: “Newton are an organisation who work up and down the country with local authorities to help on the transformation journey.

“They’ll be doing some diagnostics… and will work alongside adult social care to look at the fugures and the performance.

“It’s about the outcomes for people.”

She said the work is expected to take “a few months” and will involve liaising across council teams connected to adult social care.

Newton is expected to be based at Borough Hall during this process.

