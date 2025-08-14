Confidential report reveals Fusion Lifestyle owed Bedford council thousands of pounds months after contract ended

Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford.

Bedford Borough Council has released a confidential report revealing that former leisure contractor Fusion Lifestyle Ltd still owed significant sums months after its contract ended – but says the debts have now been repaid in full.

The report, dated 20 November 2024, was only made public after the Local Democracy Reporting Service challenged the council’s refusal of a Freedom of Information request via the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

The ICO said the council failed to demonstrate a valid reason for withholding the information and said on July 16, 2025 that it should be disclosed within 30 calendar days. The report was shared on day 29.

The report shows that when the council’s contract with Fusion ended on January 31, 2024, unpaid management fees for December 2023 and January 2024 totalled £166,038.

By November 2024, several payments had reduced this to £72,555 after a proposed settlement agreement collapsed.

The report also details other financial matters linked to the closure of the contract:

Utilities debt: At the end of January 2024, Fusion owed around £528,836 in utility costs. The council paid £296,836 directly to energy supplier Corona to avoid gas disconnection at leisure sites. By November, Fusion had cleared its debt to Corona and reduced its arrears to NPower by £30,545, leaving an estimated £131,000 in utilities outstanding

Direct debit transfers: Fusion collected around £70,000 in membership direct debits for February 2024, after the contract ended, but had yet to pass this to the new operator, GLL. Monthly payments since September reduced the amount owed to £19,607, which was due for payment on December 2, 2024

The report categorised the situation as a “high priority”, instructing that “all viable action” should be taken to recover the money.

When releasing the document following the ICO ruling, the council added in an accompanying email: “Please note that Fusion have now made payment in full for all outstanding debt referred to in this report.”

The council has not said when the final payment was made.

Fusion Lifestyle was approached for a comment but did not respond at the time of publication.