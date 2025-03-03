Concerns raised over 'scandalously neglected' and 'forgotten' Bedfordshire schools' art collection

Borough Hall, Bedford. Image LDRS

Concerns over Bedford Borough Council’s plans for the “scandalously neglected” Bedfordshire Schools’ Art Collection were raised at a council meeting last week (February 26).

Bedford-based community artist Anne-Marie Abbate, urged the council to consult with the public before making any final decisions.

Ms Abbate argued that the collection, which has been in storage since 2007, should be restored and made accessible rather than being sold off, as set out on the Executive Decision 1767 (November 6, 2024).

“The Bedfordshire School’s art collection is for the schools, young people, teachers, colleges, universities, and artists of Bedfordshire,” Ms Abbate said.

“Sadly, it’s been out of use and forgotten about for some years now, and I strongly believe it should be resurrected as it is such a valuable asset.

“It has a value for every Bedfordian, young or old, and I believe we should be given a voice about the future of the art collection that belongs to us.”

Councillor Jane Walker (Conservative, Clapham and Oakley), the portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services, said the administration shares Ms Abbate’s interest in the artworks.

“The decision we’ve taken is to move it to the Debenhams basement because we have that facility available, and in doing so, we will value it,” she said.

The artworks are currently stored in a “lock-up” garage at Scott Primary School.

“We’ve spoken to auctioneers who will come in and do the valuation and cataloguing,” she added.

“That catalogue will then be available for the whole borough – it won’t be a closed thing.

“We’ve not forgotten it, we’re not abandoning it, we’re not going to just sell it off. We’re going to make sure what we’ve got first, and then if there’s no interest, then with certain items, we will obviously sell them.

“But if there is interest, then we’re very happy to let those go out at schools as they were intended.”

Simon Wrigley, a member of the public, was concerned that councillor Walker suggested that schools could take some of the items, or they could be sold off.

“[This] would obviously be the degradation of the collection, the integrity would be irreplaceable,” he said.

“In fact, it would be an act of cultural vandalism to sell off this collection, especially without exploring fully the local options.

“The whole idea behind the creation of these collections was an educational vision to introduce state-school students [to art].

“Many students might never visit museums and galleries, but here was a way that artwork could instead come to them.”

Councillor Walker said: “I will give you the assurance that we will not just sell this collection without first making public what is there, what the state is in and the value it has.

“In terms of the schools, it would be a school’s loan and that’s what a lot of the items were given to us originally for.

“We want to take it out of the lock up and put it somewhere where it will be looked after.

“We do want to treat it with the respect it deserves.”