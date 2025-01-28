Concerns government bill to make school uniforms cheaper could 'highlight disparity' between Bedford pupils
The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, currently at the Committee Stage, includes a provision to limit the number of branded items schools can require.
This was discussed at the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday, January 27.
Chris Morris, chief officer for education, SEND, and schools infrastructure, told the committee: “The recommendation is that schools, both primary and secondary, should require no more than three branded items of uniform —potentially four if a tie is included.”
He added: “Nationally, a quarter of primary schools and 70 per cent of secondary schools require more than five branded items, which can be quite expensive,” he said.
Mr Morris said that some borough primary schools have reduced costs by introducing iron-on labels as a “more affordable option” for parents.
But while the bill aims to make uniforms more affordable, Mr Morris cautioned against unintended consequences.
“My worry [about the Bill] is it could be ‘you don’t have to have, but you can have’,” he said.
“That then becomes a bit of a two-tier option of those that potentially can afford blazers, and those that can’t.
“My hope is that it doesn’t further highlight the disparity between those with different financial means,” he said.
The Bill aims to make provision about the safeguarding and welfare of children.
This includes support for children in care or leaving care, the regulation of care workers, breakfast club provision, and school uniform.
