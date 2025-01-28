Concerns government bill to make school uniforms cheaper could 'highlight disparity' between Bedford pupils

File photo of school uniforms on display (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A government bill could make school uniforms cheaper if it becomes law – but Bedford Borough’s senior schools officer has raised concerns that it could highlight financial disparities among pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, currently at the Committee Stage, includes a provision to limit the number of branded items schools can require.

This was discussed at the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday, January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Morris, chief officer for education, SEND, and schools infrastructure, told the committee: “The recommendation is that schools, both primary and secondary, should require no more than three branded items of uniform —potentially four if a tie is included.”

He added: “Nationally, a quarter of primary schools and 70 per cent of secondary schools require more than five branded items, which can be quite expensive,” he said.

Mr Morris said that some borough primary schools have reduced costs by introducing iron-on labels as a “more affordable option” for parents.

But while the bill aims to make uniforms more affordable, Mr Morris cautioned against unintended consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My worry [about the Bill] is it could be ‘you don’t have to have, but you can have’,” he said.

“That then becomes a bit of a two-tier option of those that potentially can afford blazers, and those that can’t.

“My hope is that it doesn’t further highlight the disparity between those with different financial means,” he said.

The Bill aims to make provision about the safeguarding and welfare of children.

This includes support for children in care or leaving care, the regulation of care workers, breakfast club provision, and school uniform.