Complaints over "unreasonably short notice" of plans for new homes in Milton Ernest

But the council says it’s given longer than the statutory requirement

Bedford Borough Council has given Milton Ernest residents “unreasonably short notice” of a planning application for up to 25 new homes, it has been claimed.

But the council said it gives seven days more than the statutory requirement which allows for any delays in letters reaching residents.

The planning application for new homes to be built on “Land at Rushden Road” was validated by the council’s planning team on Monday, December 18, 2023.

One commentator on the council’s planning portal said: “There are a large amount of documents to go through and comment on within a very short amount of time.

“We only received their [sic] letter informing us of this over the Christmas period. The current comments deadline of 17/1/23 is therefore unacceptably short to enable full reading, digestion and time to comment with an informed opinion.”

While another requested an extension of the consultation period as the people required for meetings and consultations are away for the Christmas break.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Our third party consultation letters give occupiers/owners 28 days to comment on an application.

“This is seven days more than the statutory requirement and allows for any delay in letters reaching residents.

“Further to this, Bedford Borough Council will accept comments from third parties up to the day before a decision is issued.

“In this specific case, the site notice has yet to be posted at the application site, this will extend the consultation period for anyone wishing to comment.

“If the notice was posted at site today [January 3], the consultation period would be extended to at least January 31 2024,” they said.

The applicants said in their planning statement that pre-application advice confirmed that the principle of a minimum of 25 dwellings in this location “was supported” by the Milton Ernest Neighbourhood Plan.