Commercial buildings in Turvey could be replaced by new homes
Commercial buildings in Turvey could be replaced by new homes if plans submitted to Bedford Borough Council are approved.
The applicant said the buildings at Bamfords Yard have “fallen into a state of disrepair” over the past decade and are “not fit for purpose”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They said that “significant investment” is needed to bring them in line with current standards and market expectations for commercial rental properties, adding that as the location is surrounded by residential properties an ongoing commercial use is “neither viable or desirable” locally.
If approved, the new development would comprise a terrace of four three-bedroom homes and a two-bedroom bungalow.
In 2021, an application to replace the buildings with up to six new homes was withdrawn. The applicant said that following this withdrawal they went “back to basics” to devise a plan that would address the comments that application received
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/02685/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Saturday, January 20, 2024.