Approximate location for five new homes in Turvey. Screenshot My Maps Map Data (C)2024 Imagery (C) 2024 Infoterra Ltd & Bluesky

Commercial buildings in Turvey could be replaced by new homes if plans submitted to Bedford Borough Council are approved.

The applicant said the buildings at Bamfords Yard have “fallen into a state of disrepair” over the past decade and are “not fit for purpose”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said that “significant investment” is needed to bring them in line with current standards and market expectations for commercial rental properties, adding that as the location is surrounded by residential properties an ongoing commercial use is “neither viable or desirable” locally.

If approved, the new development would comprise a terrace of four three-bedroom homes and a two-bedroom bungalow.

In 2021, an application to replace the buildings with up to six new homes was withdrawn. The applicant said that following this withdrawal they went “back to basics” to devise a plan that would address the comments that application received