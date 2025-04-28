Colourful umbrellas in Bedford town centre raise awareness of neurodiversity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’ve been in Bedford town centre, you’ll no doubt have noticed a new addition – colourful umbrellas hanging above the shoppers.

But you might not have noticed the 10 mini-umbrellas hidden around town – and there’s a prize up for grabs if you do.

It’s all part of a Bedford Borough Council partnership with Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum to celebrate and raise awareness of neurodiversity.

One in five people in the UK has a neurodevelopmental condition, such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia or Tourette’s syndrome – which all fall under the umbrella term of neurodiversity.

The diversity umbrellas.

The Neurodiversity Umbrella Project lead by ADHD Foundation is a colourful visualisation of all the different minds in Bedford borough.

Throughout April and May there will be multiple events taking place to raise awareness of neurodiversity, culminating in a Festival of Inclusion at Russell Park, on Saturday, May 24, to kick-off the fourth Summer of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Meanwhile, everyone is being invited to get in on the fun by taking a selfie under the umbrellas on Silver Street and emailing them to [email protected] by May 9 to contribute to a montage of photos that will be shared at the festival.

You can find out more about neurodiversity and the support available online.

Councillor Jane Walker, portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services said: “This is the biggest, brightest way of showing how much we want to celebrate all people in our Borough, and to provide opportunities for everyone.

“We are determined to provide ever more opportunities for neurodivergent people and families in Bedford borough and ensure they know that they are a key part of the community. The Umbrella installation shows how, when we create spaces where everyone feels included and able to be themselves, we can build a stronger and happier future for everyone.”

Kerri Rennie, chair of the Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum said: “Being truly inclusive and embracing all the differences we have strengthens our community; many of our future problems will be solved by people who think differently. When we thrive as individuals, we thrive as a community.”

The umbrellas will remain on display until Friday, May 22.