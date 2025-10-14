Children's home in Bedford given the go-ahead despite objections

Bedford Borough Council

Plans to convert a five-bedroom house in Bedford into a children’s care home have been approved, despite opposition from residents.

Bedford Borough Council’s Planning Committee voted unanimously on October 13 to grant permission for the change of use of the Wentworth Drive property from a family home (Class C3) to a children’s care home (Class C2) for up to four children aged 7 to 18.

The proposal attracted 34 individual objections and a petition raising concerns about parking pressures, noise and disturbance, and the impact on the character of the neighbourhood.

The committee deferred the application in September for a site visit to assess the parking situation on the ground.

Planning officers concluded that the site was in a sustainable location and that the day-to-day use would not be significantly different from a large family home.

Highways officers and Environmental Health raised no objections, and conditions were added to limit occupancy and secure bin and cycle storage.

Several councillors said that, given the lack of technical objections, it would be difficult to defend a refusal on appeal. Some referenced the recent KFC appeal, where the inspector overturned the council’s refusal on highway safety grounds.

Councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) said: “As corporate parents we have to find as many places as we can for our children in our care.

“We are short of spaces and we are sending them out of the area.

The parking I couldn’t really support because highways officers have said it’s ok.”

Councillor Weir added that he had visited the location “two or three times” and couldn’t see a reason to object to the application.

Other members agreed, with councillor Leigh Coombs (Lib Dem, Shortstown) noting that a family buying a five-bedroom house could reasonably have multiple cars, creating similar parking patterns.

A report presented to the committee said the applicant has provided “evidence of need” through Bedford Borough Council’s Placement Sufficiency Strategy 2024-2028, which highlights increasing numbers of children in care, significant reliance on out-of-borough placements, and rising costs.

The proposed home would provide local placements for vulnerable children, enabling them to remain within their community networks and access local schools and services.

It would therefore contribute “positively” to the quality and availability of provision in line with this policy requirement.