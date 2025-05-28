Changes to plans for new community and leisure facilities in Wixams hailed "fantastic news"

Plans for new community and leisure facilities planned for Wixams have been updated in response to local feedback – and residents have described it as “fantastic news”.

The Wixams Community Group (WCG) has said hailed the changes which now include a skatepark and basketball court.

Earlier in May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that developers wished to alter the location, size, and nature of community buildings and outdoor facilities for the town.

However the developers made further changes following meetings with residents.

Wixams Sign Photo: LDRS

The applicants said “two key matters arose” from the verbal feedback given by attendees.

That residents prefer the teen provision within the area known as OS2 to be a skatepark only, and are seeking reference to parkour to be removed.

And there is “a strong feeling” that the full size 3G pitch proposed within area OS1b should be swapped with the full size pitch proposed in OS2

Leon Staszak, chair of the Wixams Community Group (WCG) told the LDRS: “It’s taken two years to get to this point, but it’s fantastic news that the plans now include a skatepark and a basketball court.

“I am really grateful to the 200 people who responded to the previous consultations, their efforts have led to this great outcome.”

Ben Henry, chairman of Wixams Wanderers Football Club, said: “We’re pleased to see the 3G pitch will be next to the sports pavilion.

“We can use it for video debriefing with our players to help them improve their skills.”

The WCG is made up of representatives from different youth, sport and social groups across Wixams.

They believe the new plans are of real benefit to Wixams and are recommending residents support the application.

The WCG has published some guidance on what is proposed and how to respond – www.wixams.town/2025/05/s106-guidance-4th-round.

More information can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 25/00815/S106A, and Central Bedfordshire Council’s portal, reference CB/25/01354/SECM.

The overall consultation expiry date has been moved to Friday, June 13, 2025.