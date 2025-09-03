Changes to Central Bedfordshire school transport policy mean children may no longer travel for free

File photo of the inside of a bus

A revised home to school transport policy for Central Bedfordshire could save £23m over ten years, a meeting heard.

The number of school buses used is forecast to fall from 282 currently to 205, 77 fewer, an extraordinary Central Bedfordshire Council executive meeting was told.

Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) transport would be exempt from the changes, as it operates under a separate policy, council officers explained.

The ruling Independent executive agreed the local authority will only provide mainstream home to school transport to a child’s nearest suitable school from September 2026, according to a CBC statement.

Parents are advised to check eligibility for free home to school transport when applying for a child’s place for September 2026, said the council. “Parents will still have a choice of school, depending on its catchment area.

“But the change will mean the child may not be eligible for free school transport. The decision follows an extensive public consultation earlier this year.

“The council has recognised the importance of supporting families and will make an exception for siblings, when a younger child joins the same school as an older sibling and their time at the school overlaps.

“They’ll continue to receive school transport for their entire time there (or up to year 11). The policy change means CBC’s home to school transport policy is now in line with national guidance and neighbouring authorities.

“This is one of the council’s four largest areas of expenditure, along with adult social care, children’s social care and waste management,” added CBC. “The decision to change the policy aims to protect front line services.

“All transport arrangements will continue to be honoured until current users leave their school (or up to year 11). The policy change doesn’t apply to children with an education, health and care plan, to pupils placed at a school by the council, or to transport for pupils aged 16 and over.”

CBC officers anticipate using 77 fewer buses, while there would also be savings around downsizing the vehicles where pupil numbers are reduced.

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny, who chairs the executive, said: “There’ll be criticism if this is passed because the executive is perceived to be taking something away.

“But this isn’t offered in any of the surrounding areas. There’s a cost attached to that, which is the £23m over ten years. It’s not just about saving money and putting it into a general pot.

“If some of this is reinvested in improving education performance, that would have a real effect on the lives of children educated in our area. This is what we call a tough decision.

“We considered this a year ago when we didn’t have clear savings identified. The forecast bus reduction is a big statistic. I’m sure we’ll be called to account if that figure doesn’t materialise, but we’re talking about huge sums of money in the long run.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen acknowledged: “This will benefit some and not others, but we’ll continue to work on the exceptions.

“We’ve enough answers to know it’s the right course of action and will benefit all of our children in repurposing money we’re spending on petrol and diesel currently.”