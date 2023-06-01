News you can trust since 1845
Central Beds Council's latest unaudited accounts now open for public inspection

The council, by law, must tell residents and taxpayers how it spends public money
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:23 BST

Central Bedfordshire Council’s unaudited accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 are now open for public inspection.

The council, by law, must tell residents and taxpayers how it spends public money.

Charles Warboys, the council’s director of resources, told the Audit Committee yesterday (May 30): “There’s a period of 30 working days in which the public can inspect [the accounts] and ask us questions.

Accounting stock imageAccounting stock image
Accounting stock image
“I don’t think we get very many questions from the public at all, if any.

“But it’s a requirement that we make [them] available,” he said.

Until 16:00 on July 12, 2023, a “local government elector” for Central Bedfordshire, or his/her representative, can ask the auditor questions, or make objections to, the accounts before they are signed off by the council.

These can be viewed online, or a hard copy of the accounts and related documentation can be inspected on request (by calling 0300 300 627, or by writing to the council’s director of resources).

Related documentation includes books, deeds, contracts, bills, vouchers and receipts.

However, any items that are commercially confidential, or contain personal information, are exempt from inspection.

As the accounts are unaudited they are subject to change.

How is council tax calculated UK?

Council Tax valuations are based on the value of properties that aren't used for business purposes. The value is based on the price the property would have sold for on the open market on 1 April 1991 in England and 1 April 2003 in Wales.

