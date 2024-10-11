Central Beds Council ordered to pay resident over substandard and leaking roof works

Central Bedfordshire Council offices.

Central Bedfordshire Council has apologised to a resident and paid her £150 for distress caused over a compensation claim for defects and damage to her property by roofing contractors.

The work done by the firm was substandard and the homeowner “wasn’t given sufficient information by Central Bedfordshire Council about the client support scheme at the outset,” according to a local authority watchdog.

“The grants officer closed her case and stopped helping her resolve outstanding issues with the contractors,” said a report by the local government and social care ombudsman.

“The council has a legally binding agreement with the contractors on its list, with work funded by grants or loans. The contract for the works is between CBC and the company.”

A full-time carer for her disabled child, she inquired about financial help to replace the roof because it was leaking, and the tiles and felt lining were in poor condition, explained the report. “This work was eligible for a home improvement loan.

“CBC sent her an application form and a client support scheme information pack. It said she could choose the contractors or opt into the scheme, if she wanted the council to manage the process and select the contractors.

“The contractor completed the roof replacement in one day in November 2022. She believes the company rushed to finish the job and complained that CBC’s building control service didn’t inspect the roof at a key stage when battening was done.

“A building control officer inspected the works in January 2023 and a completion certificate was issued three days later. She made a complaint to CBC in August 2023 stating what had happened since November 2022 and the impact on her.

“She told an officer she wanted £500 compensation from the contractor for the inconvenience, stress, and for her time and trouble. In its final response to her complaint, CBC said it wasn’t liable for the quality of the company’s works and it doesn’t contract, sub-contract or employ the contractor.”

CBC stated it asked the contractor to reconsider her claim for compensation, added the report. “It also suggested appointing an independent contractor to inspect the roof and provide a written report.

“The homeowner says there was further water ingress in February 2024. Wind had blown rain under the ridge tiles, according to CBC. The contractor reset the ridge tiles.

“But the roof still leaks into the loft space. Two bedrooms have dried out, leaving the walls stained with mould and in need of redecorating.

“It was fault for CBC to distance itself when she reported further defects. She wasn’t a party to the works contract and had no standing to make a claim against the company for poor performance or breach of contract.

“CBC has agreed to apologise, and pay her £150 for the distress caused through its response to her concerns and compensation request. It must pay for an independent surveyor to inspect the roof and share a written report with her.

“If this identifies further works, CBC should meet the cost of appointing a contractor and rectifying any internal damage to the property.”