Central Bedfordshire Election Results - here's who has been elected so far

Votes are being counted on May 5

Voting has taken place

Voters flocked to the polls yesterday (May 4) to make their voice heard in this year’s Central Bedfordshire Council and town and parish elections.

And while other parts of the country held their counts well into the night, here in Central Bedfordshire the count took place on May 5.

Here are the results:

Central Bedfordshire Council

Ampthill

Turnout: 37%

Stephen Richard Addy (Conservative): 1,197 | Mike Blair (Conservative): 1,268 | Catherine Brown (LibDem): 572 | Louise Helen Chinnery (Labour): 485 | Susan Heather Clinch (Green Party): 1,330 – Elected | Paul Duckett (Conservative): 1,092 | Julia Mary Jones (Green Party): 906 | Maggie Moriondo (Reform UK): 149 | David William Austin Short (Labour): 341 | Mark Smith (Independent): 1,923 – Elected | Gary Summerfield (Independent): 1,513 – Elected | Alan Timothy Worley (Labour): 436

The Green Party’s Susan Heather Clinch and Independents Mark Smith and Gary Summerfield are elected.

Arlesey and Fairfield

Turnout: 33%

Nick Andrews (Labour): 724 – Elected | Jilleane Kira Lynn Brown (Conservative): 458 | Jodie Chillery (Independent): 895 – Elected | Ian Dalgarno (Conservative): 434 | Tudor Justin Fox (Labour): 431 | Nicola Harris (Independent): 430 | Neil Stevenson (LibDem): 620

Labour’s Nick Andrews and Independent Jodie Chillery are elected.

Aspley and Woburn

Turnout: 54.9%

John Michael Baker (Independent): 1,844 – Elected | Neil Davies (Labour): 68 | James Alan Emm (LibDem): 24 | Martin Hawkins (Conservative): 103

Independent JohnMichael Baker is elected.

Barton-le-Clay and Silsoe

Turnout: 38%

Aarron Colin Byng (Conservative): 573 | Liz Childs (Independent): 879 – Elected | Mandy Ellis (Reform UK): 97 | Anna French (Independent): 882 – Elected | Joe Irwin (Conservative): 596 | Sanho Lupata (Labour): 340 | Paul St. John Martin (LibDem): 199 | Jonathan Matthew Kenneth Paxton (LibDem): 403 | Gemma Widdowfield (Labour): 376

Independents Liz Childs and Anne French are elected.

Biggleswade East

Turnout: 33%

Grant Graham Fage (Conservative): 676 – Elected | Mark Adrian Foster (Conservative): 659 | Jacob David Holland-Lindsay (LibDem): 73 | Alistair Nelson (Green Party): 140 | Andrew Skilton (Labour): 658 | Mollie Jean Smy (Independent): 513 | George Tookey (Labour): 428 | Gareth Tranter (Independent): 769 – Elected

Conservative Grant Graham Fage and Independent Garath Tranter are elected.

Biggleswade West

Turnout: 35%

Natalie Elizabeth Ashton (Labour): 698 | Ian Joseph Bond (Conservative): 678 | Paul Burgin (Labour): 698 | Tommy Lee Godfrey (LibDem): 179 | Paul How (Independent): 1,325 – Elected | Sarju Shailesh Patel (Conservative): 589 | Madeline Ann Russell (Conservative): 692 | Julian Paul Vaughan (Labour): 739 | Steven Watkins (Independent): 1,581 – Elected | Hayley Whitaker (Independent): 2,192 – Elected

Independents Paul How, Steven Watkins and Hayley Whitaker are elected.

Caddington

Turnout: 38.2%

Kevin Mark Collins (Conservative): 1,043 – Elected | Mala Dinsdale (Labour): 333 | Eila Carole Goss (LibDem): 289 | Vicky Malone (Independent): 1,394 – Elected | Matt Russell (Green Party): 309 | Shirley Jean Smith (Labour): 421 | Michael Henry Stott (Conservative): 719 | Susan Christine Thorne (LibDem): 145 | John Waller (Independent): 651

Conservative Kevin Mark Collins is elected.

Clifton, Henlow and Langford

Turnout: 30.8%

Laura Jane Abbott (Labour): 1,270 | Linda Fuller (Green): 742 | David Leslie Mann (LibDem): 647 | Kevin Joseph O'Daly (Labour): 1,001 | Vipulkumar Patel (Labour): 881 | Drew Robert Richardson (Conservative): 1,680 – Elected | David Shelvey (Conservative): 1,667 – Elected | Richard David Wenham (Conservative): 1,589 – Elected

Conservatives Drew Robert Richardson, David Shelvey and Richard Davin Wenham are elected.

Cranfield and Marston Moretaine

Turnout 29%

Saverio Bongo (Independent): 1,312 – Elected | Sue Clark (Conservative): 1,406 – Elected | Gillian Mary Clough (Independent): 444 | Bhaumik Dalal (Conservative): 888 | Joel Olurotimi Durojaiye (Labour): 581 | Norman MacLean (Reform UK): 176 |

Robert William Morris (Conservative): 984 – Elected | Karl Christian O'Dell (Labour): 695 | Elizabeth Margaret Rooney (Labour): 767 | Juliet Taylor (LibDem): 425 | Andrew Tyrtania (Green Party): 507 | Alan Victor (Independent): 925

Independent Saverio Bongo and Conservatives Sue Clark and Robert William Morris are elected.

Dunstable Central

Turnout: 28%

Gregory Lawrence Alderman (Labour): 351 | Carole Hegley (Conservative): 368 – Elected | David Jones (LibDem): 71 | Andy Palmer (Independent): 221

Conservative Carole Hegley is elected.

Dunstable East

Turnout: 27%

Rita Egan (LibDem): 154 | John Gurney (Independent): 716 – Elected | Kenson Felix Francis Gurney (Independent): 565 – Elected | Richard William Kenneth Hunt (LibDem): 180 | Shafi Kottadan (Labour): 473 | Gloria Louise Martin (Conservative): 536 | Louise O'Riordan (Independent): 316 | Jay Patel (Conservative): 393 | Gemma Margaret Russell (Labour): 490

Independents John Gurney and Kenson Felix Francis Gurney are elected.

Dunstable North

Turnout: 23%

Matthew John Brennan (Labour) 647 – Elected | Bev Coleman (Independent): 381 | Alan Gerard Corkhill (Independent): 261 | Paul Hundal (Green Party): 110 | John Robert Kane (Conservative): 469 | Elaine Ann Morgan (LibDem): 103 | Matthew Neall (Labour): 524 – Elected | Johnson Tamara (Conservative): 492 | Ken Wattingham (LibDem): 63

Labour’s Matthew John Brennan and Matthew Neall are elected

Dunstable South

Turnout: 27%

Philip Fredrick Crawley (Conservative): 290 – Elected | Sally Kabura Kimondo (Labour): 266 | Nicholas Charles Kotarski (Independent): 288 | Pat Larkman (LibDem): 106

Conservative Philip Fredrick Crawley is elected.

Dunstable West

Turnout: 31%

Richard Matthew Attwell (Independent): 697 | Philip Edward Crooks (Labour): 462 | Eugene Patrick Ghent (Conservative): 893 – Elected | Khaleel Obryan Morrison (Independent): 439 | Elizabeth Anne Owen (LibDem): 251 | Roger Barry Pepworth: (Labour): 526 | Ian Witherick (LibDem): 195 | Nigel Young (Conservative): 819 – Elected

Conservatives Eugene Patrick Ghent and Nigel Young are elected.

Eaton Bray

Turnout: 33%

Keith Faulkner (Labour): 193 | Dominic Alexander Scholfield (Green Party): 209 | Philip Douglas Keer Spicer (Conservative): 693 – Elected

Conservative Philip Douglas Keer Spicer is elected.

Flitwick

Turnout: 37%

Ian David Adams (Conservative): 1,138 – Elected | Neil Arthur Bunyan (Conservative): 1,090 | Klaus Dudas (Labour): 469 | Robert Harley (Green Party): 292 | Andrea Kathleen Kidd (LibDem): 209 | Nick Peter London (Labour): 493 | Gareth Mackey (Independent): 2,248 – Elected | Leisa Alexandra Milne (Green Party): 252 | Tim Parsons (Conservative): 854 | Kai Casen Roberts (Green Party): 429 | Russ Shaw (Reform UK): 192 | Heather Jane Townsend (Independent): 1,785 – Elected | Alan Roger White (LibDem): 147 | Chris Yates (Labour): 698

Conservative Ian David Adams and Independents Gareth Mackey and Heather Jane Townsend are elected.

Heath and Reach

Turnout: 38%

Sebastien Hine (Green Party): 54 | Rhiannon Victoria Leaman (LibDem): 143 | Harry Palmer (Reform UK): 121 | Christine Mary Sheppard (Labour): 209 | Mark Anthony Gaius Versallion (Conservative): 782 – Elected

Conservative Mark Anthony Gaius Versallion is elected.

Houghton Conquest and Haynes

Turnout: 30%

Keith David Paul Brown (Labour): 149 | Paul Forster (LibDem): 49 | Rebecca Hares (Independent): 628 – Elected | Penny Hartley (Green Party): 48 | Mark William Smith (Conservative) 233

Independent Rebecca Hares is elected.

Houghton Regis East

Turnout: 22%

Chloe Alderman (Labour): 563 – Elected | Jan Cooper (Independent): 434 | Laura Jane Mary Ellaway (LibDem): 366 | Andrew Robert Green (Labour): 466 | Pat Hamill (Independent): 730 – Elected | Nicola Helen Hampton-Daly (Conservative): 239 | Tracey McMahon (Independent): 619 – Elected | Gillian Kathryn Patrick (Green): 121 | Marion Frances Rolfe (LibDem): 296 | Sam Russell (Labour): 463 | Debra Elaine Taylor (LibDem): 345 | Nigel Austin Warren (Conservative): 201

Labour’s Chloe Alderman and Independents Pat Hamill and Tracey McMahon are elected.

Houghton Regis West:

Turnout: 21%

Catherine Joyce Aganoglu (Green): 103 | Wendy Anne Bater (Labour): 341 | Alex Butler (Labour Party): 292 | Jimmy Carroll (Independent): 190 | Yvonne Miriam Farrell (LibDem): 392 – Elected | Susan Anne Goodchild (LibDem): 498 – Elected | Michelle Herber (Independent): 185 | Olga Krupski (Conservative): 228 | Vera Chinelo Nnadozie (Conservative): 182

Lib Dems Yovonne Miriam Farrell and Susan Anne Goodchild are elected.

Leighton Linslade North

Turnout: 30%

Mike Bishop (Labour): 976 | David Alexander Bligh (LibDem): 1,285 – Elected | Patrick Francis Carberry (Labour): 920 | Nigel Kenneth Carnell (LibDem): 1,200 – Elected | Steve Jones (Conservative): 956 | Tony Morris (Conservative): 911 | Kevin Colin Pughe (LibDem): 1,271 – Elected | Antonio Daniel Vitiello (The English Democrats "Putting England First!"): 133 | Ewan Gordon Wallace (Conservative): 864 | Jane Mary Woodman (Labour): 876

Lib Dems David Alexander Bligh, Nigel Kenneth Carnell and Colin Pughe are elected

Leighton Linslade South

Turnout: 36%

Ray Berry (Conservative): 652 | Clive William Betts (Labour): 539 | Branko Bjelobaba (Conservative): 566 | Sarah Cursons (Independent): 387 | Amanda Louise Dodwell (Conservative): 696 | Emma Louise Holland-Lindsay (LibDem): 2,355 – Elected | Chris Leaman (LibDem): 2,211 – Elected | Graham Marsden (Labour): 577 | Shaun David Roberts (LibDem): 2,146 Elected | Daniel Scott (Labour): 537 | June Tobin (Independent): 422

LibDems Emma Louise Holland-Lindsay and Chris Leaman are elected.

Leighton Linslade West

Turnout: 40%

Ryan Battams (Independent): 618 | Benjamin Oliver Leonard Bowles (Labour): 939 | Adam Fahn (Conservative): 862 | Julian Maurice Gallie (Conservative): 942 | Russ Goodchild (LibDem): 1,583 – Elected | Victoria Harvey (Independent): 1,786 – Elected | Beverley Ann McBain (Labour): 838 | Steve Owen (LibDem): 1,756 – Elected | Kieran Sean Roan (Labour): 888 | Joseph Lloyd Worrall (LibDem): 1,021

LibDems Russ Goodchild and Steve Owen and Independent Victoria Harvey are elected.

Meppershall and Shillington

Turnout: 37.45%

Dave Holland (Reform UK): 165 | Ray Ross Morgan (LibDem): 123 | Ian Leslie Shingler (Independent): 89 | Blake Stephenson (Conservative): 778 – Elected | Glenda Janice Tizard (Labour): 239

Conservative Blake Stephenson is elected.

Northill

Turnout: 39%

Paul Daniels (Conservative): 676 – Elected | Andrew David Harland (Labour): 210 | Simon Sheridan (Independent): 541

Conservative Paul Daniels is elected.

Potton:

Turnout: 40%

Rhiannon Elizabeth May Charlton Barrow (Labour): 163 | Rebecca Beattie: (Green:): 216 | Robert Anthony Cheesewright (Labour): 109 | Robert Matthew Pullinger (Conservative): 272 | Suzanne Clare Worboys (Conservative): 288 | Tracey Wye (Independent): 1,908 – Elected | Adam Zerny (Independent): 2,296 – Elected

Independents Tracey Wye and Adam Zerny are elected.

Sandy

Turnout: 34%

Nigel Aldis (LibDem): 831 | Sue Bell (Independent): 1,325 – Elected | Simon Andrew Ford (Independent): 2,124 – Elected | Morgan Maria Gilling (Conservative): 589 | Joanna Mary Hewitt (Conservative): 802 | Andy King (Labour): 586 | Caroline Maudlin (Conservative):1,018 | Wendy Mott (Labour): 425 | Robert Pashby (Independent): 1,124 – Elected | Matthew Yardley (Labour): 339

Independents Sue Bell, Simon Andrew Ford and Robert Pashby are elected

Shefford

Turnout: 29%

Tony Brown (Conservative): 907 – Elected | Mark Robert Liddiard (Conservative): 918 – Elected | Jack Moore (LibDem): 315 | Jack Stephen Risbridger (Labour): 752 | John Nigel Tizard (Labour): 747

Conservatives Tony Brown and Mark Robert Liddiard are elected.

Stotfold

Turnout: 34%

Satinderjit Singh Dhaliwal (Labour): 569 | Steven Ian Graham Dixon (Conservative): 604 | Rachel Mary McGann (LibDem): 386 | Josie Richardson (Conservative): 527 | Helen Diana Wightwick (Labour): 743 – Elected | Kathryn Woodfine (Independent): 1,348 – Elected

Labour’s Helen Diana Wightwick and Independent Kathryn Woodfine are elected.

Toddington

Turnout: 33%

Shahid Mahmood Akhter (Conservative): 562 | Maggie Herod (Labour): 467 | Connell Owen (Labour): 326 | Gary Purser (Conservative): 716 – Elected | Miranda Sarah Roberts (Liberal Democrat): 313 | Mary Elizabeth Walsh (Independent): 1,418 – Elected | Steven Winslet (Green Party): 618

Conservative Gary Purser and Independent Mary Elizabeth Walsh are elected.

Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield

Turnout: 39%

Ekta Bhasin (Independent): 261 | Drew Bowater (LibDem): 73 | Gareth Ellis (Green Party): 186 | Nick Hickman (Labour): 136 | James Gerard Jamieson (Conservative): 793 – Elected