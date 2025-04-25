Central Bedfordshire councillor 'sorry' for inappropriate comment - as meeting chairman threatens behaviour sanctions

Central Bedfordshire Council and inset, councillor Steven Watkins

A member of Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive has apologised to the local authority’s vice-chairman over a casual remark he made at a full council meeting, which was overheard.

The executive member for assets, business and housing, and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins said he was sorry to officers, colleagues and “in particular” Independent Sandy councillor Sue Bell for the comment.

His apology was made during a full council meeting last night, (Thursday, April 24) after CBC chairman Gareth Mackey issued a warning about member behaviour in his personal announcements.

“At the last meeting I made it clear to the political leaders beforehand, and during the meeting, about respecting other members when they’re speaking and remaining silent,” said the Central Bedfordshire Community Network councillor for Flitwick.

“I needed to make a number of interventions throughout that meeting to ask this to be considered, and to ask members to be respectful. This meeting is our main one on which people judge us, as they view it as a showpiece.

“It depicts the council in a poor light if we can’t even listen to our colleagues when they’re speaking. Should members continue to flout these rules, the (CBC) constitution gives provision for me or any other member to put a motion to have a member heard no more or be asked to leave the chamber.

“It might be time to put those in, if members can’t behave with decorum. That’s what I plan to do, so members please let’s show some respect to our colleagues.”

Councillor Watkins told the council: “On that point, at the last meeting, I was overheard using some inappropriate language.

“Aside from my duties as a councillor, some of you will know I’ve got a three-year-old son,” he explained. “He’s the light of my life and I owe it to him to be a good role model.

“I wouldn’t want him to see me or hear me using language such as that. So I humbly and genuinely apologise for any offence caused to officers, colleagues and, in particular, the vice-chairman of the council.”

Councillor Mackey thanked councillor Watkins, adding: “That’s very good of you to do so.”