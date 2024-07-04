Central Bedfordshire Council leader steps down "with regret", but will remain in post until successor appointed

Central Bedfordshire Council's Chicksands headquarters and, inset, Adam Zerny

Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny has stepped down from his role “with deep regret”.

Councillor Zerny took over the position as council leader when the previous Conservative administration was removed from power at the local elections in May 2023.

A consortium of Independents became the largest group on the local authority, and most of them backed the Independent network which took control of CBC, headed by councillor Zerny.

In a statement, he said: “I’ve always been clear that leading the council requires a solid and reliable team behind the leader, and the effort required for the above has taken its toll on many.

“It’s now time for me to hand over to a new leader and I’m confident I leave the council in safe hands. We set out to protect the wallets and welfare of those residents who put us in administration. I believe we have done a good job so far.

“There’s still much to be done and my successor, in particular, will need to ensure the council’s spending is kept within the tight boundaries of the current budget.

“I’ll remain in position until a successor is agreed. While on occasion I may have felt like I was herding cats, leading the council has been a great honour during the last year.”

Pressure was mounting on councillor Zerny after he was challenged for the leadership of the Independent administration by deputy leader and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker.

She posted on social media last week that she was sacked from her executive posts. That was closely followed by further executive resignations of Independent Houghton Conquest and Haynes councillor Rebecca Hares and Independent Sandy councillor Simon Ford, who suffered ill health over the past year.

“As an Independent administration, we’ve much to be proud of becoming the first of its kind to run a county or unitary council in England,” added councillor Zerny.

“We passed a tough budget as a minority group, protected funding for local bus services, and pulled together all agencies to begin a regional strategy to combat flooding.

A new CBC strategic plan was created ensuring residents are at the heart of council decision-making, an extra £5m was found for improving roads and we instigated a new environment plan with a big focus on renewables.

“Significant savings for the council were achieved in the form of reduced and foregone councillor allowances, an extra £10m was set aside for healthcare funding in the years ahead, and kerbside glass collections are to be in place by 2025.

“Work has also begun on a new Local Plan designed to ensure residents get a real say in new developments. I’ve enjoyed working with all councillors, and thank the leaders of the Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Labour groups for their support and advice during the last year.

“Above all, I’ve sought to be a leader prepared to work with everyone for the benefit of our residents. I couldn’t have done this without the support of all of the senior management team and countless other officers, who’ve worked long hours and asked the right questions.”

A CBC spokesman said: “Councillor Zerny has said in an email to members that he will remain as leader until a successor is appointed.”