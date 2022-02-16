Car wash in Kempston could be replaced by block of flats

A car wash site could make way for a block of 12 flats if plans are given the go-ahead.

Developers have submitted the proposal to erect the flats on the site in Dallas Road, Kempston,

According to the application, the development would incorporate a mix of one and two-bedroom properties of open market housing - which it says would address the range of current housing needs, create a diverse mix of residents and contribute to a "vibrant and active community".

The car wash site

The plans include four one-bed flats on the ground floor, two one-bed and two two-bed flats on the first floor, and two one-bed flats and two two-bed flats on the second floor.

Bedford Borough Council’s Local Plan 2030 policy on affordable housing says sites of 10 or more residential units, or 0.5 hectares or more, will provide 30 per cent affordable housing, with 78 per cent of those as social or affordable rented properties, and the remainder as other forms of affordable housing.

But the application states that the scheme is unable to provide any affordable housing contributions as this would render the scheme "financially unviable".

The planning application can be viewed on the Bedford Borough Council Planning Portal, ref 22/00281/MAF, and the consultation ends on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

In 2020, a planning application for eight dwellings on the site from a different applicant was withdrawn following objections from statutory consultees on "two fundamental matters relating to the site and its context".

These included comments from the environmental health officer and the highways officer. The planning statement for this application said that these concerns have been addressed,