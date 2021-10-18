Car park charges in Bedford will not increase next year

Car parking charges in Bedford will not be increasing from January 2022.

Bedford Borough Council has made the decision to freeze the charges for the fifth year in a row.

This includes the two hours free parking deal, which was introduced in 2013.

The council hopes the freeze on parking charges will be major boost to Bedford town centre, attracting shoppers to local businesses

As well as two hours free on Saturdays in council town centre car parks, Queen Street car park is free for the first two hours every weekday as well.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “This is great news for our residents who have already been through so much in the last 18 months, freezing car park charges for the fifth successive year is one way in which the council can provide support.

“This decision will also provide a major boost to Bedford town centre, attracting shoppers to our local businesses.

"I know that local people want to see a town centre full of life and the free parking deal really helps, especially in the run-up to Christmas.