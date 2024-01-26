Captain Tom's family start dismantling spa built without planning permission at Marston Moretaine home

Work has begun on the demolition of a spa facility built by the family of Captain Tom Moore without planning permission.

Colin and Hannah Ingram-Moore had applied in 2021 for planning permission to build a “Captain Tom Foundation building” at their home in Marston Moretaine.

But while the original application for an L-shaped building was approved, Central Bedfordshire Council refused a retrospective application a year later for a larger C-shaped building containing a spa pool – and served an enforcement notice for the demolition of the “now-unauthorised building”.

The Planning Inspectorate dismissed the appeal against the decision and ruled that the family had three months to remove the facility.

As well as tearing the building down, the family will need to restore the land to its “former condition”.

