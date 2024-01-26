News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Activity at the spa building at the home of Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband Colin in Bedfordshire. January 25 2024. The couple have just a few days to comply with a court order to tear down the construction due to planning contraventions. Picture: James Linsell-Clark / SWNSActivity at the spa building at the home of Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband Colin in Bedfordshire. January 25 2024. The couple have just a few days to comply with a court order to tear down the construction due to planning contraventions. Picture: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS
Captain Tom's family start dismantling spa built without planning permission at Marston Moretaine home

The family will also need to restore the land to its ‘former condition’
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:50 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 14:28 GMT

Work has begun on the demolition of a spa facility built by the family of Captain Tom Moore without planning permission.

Colin and Hannah Ingram-Moore had applied in 2021 for planning permission to build a “Captain Tom Foundation building” at their home in Marston Moretaine.

But while the original application for an L-shaped building was approved, Central Bedfordshire Council refused a retrospective application a year later for a larger C-shaped building containing a spa pool – and served an enforcement notice for the demolition of the “now-unauthorised building”.

The Planning Inspectorate dismissed the appeal against the decision and ruled that the family had three months to remove the facility.

As well as tearing the building down, the family will need to restore the land to its “former condition”.

Piles of rubbish stacked outside the building.

1. Work begins to dismantle 'unauthorised' spa pool building

Piles of rubbish stacked outside the building. Photo: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

The home of Captain Tom Moore’s daughter in Marston Moretaine Bedfordshire. Demolition of an unauthorised spa/pool block is due to start at the home of Ms Ingram-Moore.

2. Work begins to dismantle 'unauthorised' spa pool building

The home of Captain Tom Moore’s daughter in Marston Moretaine Bedfordshire. Demolition of an unauthorised spa/pool block is due to start at the home of Ms Ingram-Moore. Photo: SWNS

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband Colin have just a few days to comply with a court order to tear down the construction due to planning contraventions.

3. Work begins to dismantle 'unauthorised' spa pool building

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband Colin have just a few days to comply with a court order to tear down the construction due to planning contraventions. Photo: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

4. Work begins to dismantle 'unauthorised' spa pool building

As well as tearing the building down, the family will need to restore the land to its “former condition”. Photo: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

