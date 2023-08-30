Captain Tom's daughter shares cryptic Instagram post amid unauthorised spa pool row

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her late father Captain Tom Moore (Photo: Getty Images)

A social media post by Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter might suggest her critics are barking up the wrong tree over an unauthorised spa pool building at their Grade II listed Bedfordshire property.

Hannah Ingram-Moore posted a photograph on Instagram of two dogs lying on a sofa in a potentially cryptic message to any detractors.

It was captioned: ‘Dogs don’t judge x’ and set to the song ‘You’re My Best Friend’ by rock stars Queen.

Supportive responses included: “So true, gorgeous dogs. You’re doing a brilliant job. Your father would be proud” and “Hope you’re all well. Ignore the trolls x.”

Captain Sir Tom’s family is being ordered to demolish the premises because part retrospective planning permission was refused by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin, used the Captain Tom Foundation name on the initial full plans for the development, which were approved on November 4, 2021.

She has still to respond publicly to criticism surrounding the application, which “wasn’t in accordance with the originally approved plans”, according to documents registered on Central Bedfordshire Council’s planning portal.

“The building was a ‘C’ shape instead of ‘L’ shaped, with a larger floor area, closer to the property boundaries in Woburn Road and with some planting removed,” said a planning report.

Work started on the premises in December 2021. After an enforcement visit by CBC officers, a revised part retrospective planning application was submitted and later refused under delegated powers.

The demolition order is now subject to an appeal to the planning inspectorate, with the hearing date set for October 17.

“This building was intended to facilitate Foundation activities, including presentations to press and television, but primarily for Captain Tom memorabilia, including his medals and 225,000 birthday cards,” explained the report.

“The revised application was for a substantially larger building of 208sqm, instead of 140sqm.”

A petition was submitted with 12 signatures opposing the development as the building “lacks character, is featureless and spoils the local outlook”.

And Marston Moreteyne Parish Council objected, saying: “The project isn’t sympathetic to its heritage surroundings and is significantly higher than that approved initially.”

Planning permission was refused on the revised project because it “would result in unacceptable harm by virtue of size, design and siting near a listed building, and would lead to an overdevelopment of the site”, added the report.

“It would result in an unacceptable overbearing impact on adjoining residential occupiers”. The applicant was “invited to provide amendments to the application, but didn’t agree to this”.