Campaign to tackle teenage violence and online misogyny in Bedford

Schools in Bedford are being encouraged to take part in a national programme to challenge misogyny, online influence and peer-on-peer violence among young people, amid rising concerns about the influence of online role models on boys’ behaviour.

A report presented to the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee on October 20 said that Children’s Services, in partnership with Public Health, has funded the national Mentors in Violence Programme (MVP) to be rolled out to all secondary schools in Bedford borough.

Developed in the United States, MVP trains pupils as peer leaders to challenge harmful attitudes and intervene safely when they witness bullying or harassment.

The report, prepared by the council’s Early Help and Family Support Service, said the approach aims to address the causes of violence rather than just its visible outcomes.

“Violence is a complex issue and one which is very often not fully understood by the many who are responsible for tackling it,” the report stated. “We often try to deal with the violence that we see and do not tackle the culture, the beliefs and the attitudes which may result in the physical act itself.”

The document added that bystander training in schools would “start to tackle the culture, the beliefs and the attitudes that say violence is acceptable” and would allow discussion of bullying, harassment, sexual violence, weapons carrying, child sexual exploitation and the influence of modern media.

All secondary schools were invited to attend a morning seminar introducing the programme, which was attended by the majority. Those taking part were offered online training, resource packs and ongoing support from the council’s early help team and youth offending service.

During the committee meeting, Wendy Beeton-Townshend, manager for early help and family support services, told councillors that some teenagers involved in violence were also vulnerable children who needed understanding and support.

“They may be acting and carrying out actions which could be perceived as putting others at risk, or be harmful,” she said, “but they are children.”

“We have to ask ourselves why they are doing what they are doing. It’s often they are looking to belong to something.”

The report said single-gender group sessions had been developed for schools to explore healthy relationships, challenge stereotypes and provide “safe spaces” for discussion.

For boys, the sessions focus on the influence of online misogynistic figures and peer dynamics that reinforce harmful behaviour. For girls, they emphasise empowerment, resilience and recognising their rights in relationships.

Last academic year, structured group work took place in 13 secondary schools, delivering 80 sessions in total.

Survey responses from young people highlighted that many feel unsafe because of bullying, intimidating groups, knife carrying and sexual assault.

“Young people value the ability to talk to trusted adults when they feel unsafe and want multiple options about who to approach,” the report said.

Parents are also being supported through webinars and Teenage Brain seminars to help them understand adolescent behaviour and manage screentime.

The work is funded through the supporting families grant, public health grant and family hubs grant.

The report said the initiative supports the council’s duty to “advance equality of opportunity and foster good relations” under the Equality Act 2010.

A borough-wide survey of pupils, due in spring 2026, will include questions about relationships and safety to help measure its impact.