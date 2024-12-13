Call for more certainty over Oasis Beach Pool site as Bedford council's spending plan delayed
A council capital programme outlines plans for spending money on long-term assets, such as property, land, or equipment. The proposed programme included spending on educational and social infrastructure, transport, regeneration, and leisure,
Councillor Graeme Coombes (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead), in his last act as the portfolio holder for finance, moved a revised capital programme at the meeting on Wednesday (December 11).
“At the last full council meeting, full council did make a number of objections to the capital programme,” he said.
“The updated capital programme presented this evening seeks to be more convincing and outlining a coherent plan for investment.
“The updated programme therefore identifies a more proportionate scheme for the renewal of the leisure estate as requested by this council, including an earlier and a shorter time frame.
“I do hope that the approach that the executive has taken in reviewing this programme has addressed the grounds of the original objection.
“It is clear indication that the mayor and executive have listened to the will of this council and have addressed each of the individual objections head on,” he said.
However, the new proposals did not go far enough for the Liberal Democrat Group.
Councillor Michael Headley (Putnoe) said he was pleased that the full council objections were “taken seriously”.
“The proposal is definitely a step in the right direction,” he said.
“The cost to the capital programme is reduced by £29 million, and in particular the leisure proposals have been trimmed by almost £12 million.
“However, this only goes so far both in terms of the leisure proposals and the programme as a whole.
“So, we are proposing a few changes to bring this back to be an invest to save initiative.
“We’re further unhappy that Oasis is proposed to close without any clear idea of what is to replace it. That must come as part of the plan, otherwise you can’t be sure that it won’t just be closed and then nothing happens.
“Overall there is still much to be concerned about the level of borrowing and the cost that will fall on taxpayers.
“[Our amendment] reduces the borrowing further, it moves the leisure project to an invest to save initiative.
“It gives specific schemes for Kempston and Robinson pools, and it makes sure Oasis isn’t closed without an alternative in place,” he said.
The amendment failed to get the two thirds majority it needed under the council’s constitution, and the meeting was adjourned so the various groups could find a compromise.
Following the adjournment, councillor Coombes said: “We have moved quite a long way on this.
“But now I think it’s almost like feeding the monster you asked for a bit and you want a bit more, and now you want another £6.7 million out of it.
“[Our] amended programme has taken note of what this council said, we have addressed all of the objections that came at last month’s council.
“And we’ve taken them on board seriously, and we have come back with a credible solution.
“Now we’re being asked to do even more.
“We cannot accept further cuts to what is in our capital programme,” he said.
The amendment again failed to get the votes it needed and it was agreed to return to the debate in January.
