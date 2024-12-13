Call for more certainty over Oasis Beach Pool site as Bedford council's spending plan delayed

Councillors called for more certainty over the fate of the Oasis Beach Pool site in Bedford.

Approval for Bedford borough’s Conservative administration’s capital programme – which included education, transport and leisure plans – has been delayed following an impasse at an Extraordinary Full Council meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council capital programme outlines plans for spending money on long-term assets, such as property, land, or equipment. The proposed programme included spending on educational and social infrastructure, transport, regeneration, and leisure,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the last full council meeting, full council did make a number of objections to the capital programme,” he said.

Council Chamber during the Full Council adjournment Photo: LDRS

“The updated capital programme presented this evening seeks to be more convincing and outlining a coherent plan for investment.

“The updated programme therefore identifies a more proportionate scheme for the renewal of the leisure estate as requested by this council, including an earlier and a shorter time frame.

“I do hope that the approach that the executive has taken in reviewing this programme has addressed the grounds of the original objection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear indication that the mayor and executive have listened to the will of this council and have addressed each of the individual objections head on,” he said.

However, the new proposals did not go far enough for the Liberal Democrat Group.

Councillor Michael Headley (Putnoe) said he was pleased that the full council objections were “taken seriously”.

“The proposal is definitely a step in the right direction,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cost to the capital programme is reduced by £29 million, and in particular the leisure proposals have been trimmed by almost £12 million.

“However, this only goes so far both in terms of the leisure proposals and the programme as a whole.

“So, we are proposing a few changes to bring this back to be an invest to save initiative.

“We’re further unhappy that Oasis is proposed to close without any clear idea of what is to replace it. That must come as part of the plan, otherwise you can’t be sure that it won’t just be closed and then nothing happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall there is still much to be concerned about the level of borrowing and the cost that will fall on taxpayers.

“[Our amendment] reduces the borrowing further, it moves the leisure project to an invest to save initiative.

“It gives specific schemes for Kempston and Robinson pools, and it makes sure Oasis isn’t closed without an alternative in place,” he said.

The amendment failed to get the two thirds majority it needed under the council’s constitution, and the meeting was adjourned so the various groups could find a compromise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the adjournment, councillor Coombes said: “We have moved quite a long way on this.

“But now I think it’s almost like feeding the monster you asked for a bit and you want a bit more, and now you want another £6.7 million out of it.

“[Our] amended programme has taken note of what this council said, we have addressed all of the objections that came at last month’s council.

“And we’ve taken them on board seriously, and we have come back with a credible solution.

“Now we’re being asked to do even more.

“We cannot accept further cuts to what is in our capital programme,” he said.

The amendment again failed to get the votes it needed and it was agreed to return to the debate in January.