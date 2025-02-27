An artist's impression of St Paul's and Harpur Square

Emergency gas works disrupted the start of Bedford’s town centre improvements, with motorists already feeling the impact, a senior councillor has said.

But the portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, councillor Andrea Spice told yesterday’s Full Council (Wednesday, February 26) that any road works can cause congestion.

The Conservative ward councillor for Wixams and Wilstead was responding to a request for constant impact assessments on traffic caused by the 10-month project to regenerate St Paul’s Square.

The Labour Group leader, councillor Carl Meader (Kempston South) said his group supports proposals to improve Bedford Town Centre, including the new works on St Paul’s Square.

“Looking at the plans it would certainly improve the town centre and enhance the experience of shoppers and visitors to the town,” he said.

“However, my concern is not the end game or the outcome of this project, my concern is the traffic management throughout the project.

“Already motorists are feeling the impact of one lane being closed when entering the town from the south over the river bridge.”

The councillor sought reassurance that regular impact assessments are carried out to minimise congestion when entering Bedford Town Centre.

Councillor Spice said: “I’ve been told the first couple of weeks [of road works] are typically the worst, because people haven’t adjusted their route.

“One of the bigger problems that we hadn’t envisioned, and this is my opinion, is that there were emergency gas works on Ashburnham Road.

“I think that was pushing people to not turn up Prebend Street and to go along to the next bridge not knowing that there was one lane closed.

“Those road works or gas works were due to finish on the 28th, I had a pleasant surprise today that they have gone.

“I’m hoping that will make a positive impact.”

With the St Paul’s works, the councillor said amending the traffic lights made a “considerable improvement”.

“This is a long project of 10 months, there will be different things or different roadworks at different stages as we do different parts of the square,” she said.

“These will all be monitored, assessed, planned, but also shared in advance.

“What I’m trying to do is bring people along the journey because nobody wants to be disrupted, nobody really wants to be caught in loads of crazy traffic.”