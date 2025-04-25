Call for Bedford council to stop carrying adverts for fossil fuels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Green councillor has called on Bedford Borough Council to amend its proposed Healthier Advertising and Sponsorship Policy to include fossil fuels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But councillor Lucy Bywater was told it was not something that could be changed without “a lot of work”.

A proposal on how advertising and sponsorship will be managed in the future was presented to last night’s Executive (Wednesday, April 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new plans would govern how this is managed across the council in relation to high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) foods, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, e-cigarettes (vapes), gambling and payday lending services.

Borough Hall Bedford

Councillor Bywater (Castle and Newnham) said: “I think this is really positive, obviously advertising does influence consumer behaviour, otherwise advertisers wouldn’t spend billions on it every year.

“It also normalizes certain choices.”

Councillor Bywater proposed that the promotion of fossil fuels should be added to the list.

“For example, [ending] diesel or petrol SUV ads at bus stops or outside train stations,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ending those would also support the council’s environmental and health objectives.

“It would back those up and it would show consistency, it would demonstrate commitment to health and environmental goals, specifically on air pollution, on active travel, on cutting carbon emissions, and on town planning.”

The councillor said that other councils had done this.

“Sheffield doesn’t permit ads or sponsorship for fossil fuels,” she said.

“So that’s fossil fuels or sub-brands or lobbying organisations that extract, refine, produce, supply, distribute, or sell fossil fuels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They don’t permit adverts for airlines and airports, they don’t permit adverts for petrol, diesel, or hybrid cars.

“Of course, not advertising those doesn’t prohibit them, people are still free to go and buy those products if they want to.

“But not advertising them on the council’s own property aligns with the council’s goals and values.

“It prevents us from being hypocritical and contradictory by advertising something that we are trying to reduce in terms of behaviour change,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Bywater asked the mayor if the Executive should amend the upcoming agenda item to include not permitting fossil fuel industry adverts or sponsorship on the council’s own assets and publications.

The council’s chief executive, Laura Church, said she didn’t think the policy could be changed during the meeting.

“Because there is a lot of work that goes into developing the policy, developing the reports,” she said.

“If it’s something that you would like to be looked at in the future, we can take that away, but it’s not something we would just be able to change tonight as part of the recommendations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said he didn’t think the council had that much advertising for fossil fuels in its book, but suggested putting this to the Climate Change Committee.

“Because this seems a sort of semi-sensible action, and we ought to be looking at it in far more detail,” he said.