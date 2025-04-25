Call for Bedford council to stop carrying adverts for fossil fuels
But councillor Lucy Bywater was told it was not something that could be changed without “a lot of work”.
A proposal on how advertising and sponsorship will be managed in the future was presented to last night’s Executive (Wednesday, April 23).
The new plans would govern how this is managed across the council in relation to high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) foods, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, e-cigarettes (vapes), gambling and payday lending services.
Councillor Bywater (Castle and Newnham) said: “I think this is really positive, obviously advertising does influence consumer behaviour, otherwise advertisers wouldn’t spend billions on it every year.
“It also normalizes certain choices.”
Councillor Bywater proposed that the promotion of fossil fuels should be added to the list.
“For example, [ending] diesel or petrol SUV ads at bus stops or outside train stations,” she said.
“Ending those would also support the council’s environmental and health objectives.
“It would back those up and it would show consistency, it would demonstrate commitment to health and environmental goals, specifically on air pollution, on active travel, on cutting carbon emissions, and on town planning.”
The councillor said that other councils had done this.
“Sheffield doesn’t permit ads or sponsorship for fossil fuels,” she said.
“So that’s fossil fuels or sub-brands or lobbying organisations that extract, refine, produce, supply, distribute, or sell fossil fuels.
“They don’t permit adverts for airlines and airports, they don’t permit adverts for petrol, diesel, or hybrid cars.
“Of course, not advertising those doesn’t prohibit them, people are still free to go and buy those products if they want to.
“But not advertising them on the council’s own property aligns with the council’s goals and values.
“It prevents us from being hypocritical and contradictory by advertising something that we are trying to reduce in terms of behaviour change,” she said.
Councillor Bywater asked the mayor if the Executive should amend the upcoming agenda item to include not permitting fossil fuel industry adverts or sponsorship on the council’s own assets and publications.
The council’s chief executive, Laura Church, said she didn’t think the policy could be changed during the meeting.
“Because there is a lot of work that goes into developing the policy, developing the reports,” she said.
“If it’s something that you would like to be looked at in the future, we can take that away, but it’s not something we would just be able to change tonight as part of the recommendations.”
Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said he didn’t think the council had that much advertising for fossil fuels in its book, but suggested putting this to the Climate Change Committee.
“Because this seems a sort of semi-sensible action, and we ought to be looking at it in far more detail,” he said.
