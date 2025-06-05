'Building houses for Luton on Central Beds greenbelt is outdated and no longer needed' as application refused

Building 170 properties on “one of Flitwick’s most beloved areas of open space” to meet Luton’s housing needs is no longer required, a meeting heard.

The housing project on agricultural land south of Steppingley Road was recommended for approval by Central Bedfordshire Council planning officers.

Martin Small, from the Flitwick Local Action Group, told CBC’s development management committee: “Allocated sites can be refused where there are material considerations and adverse impacts, not to mention 5,500 objections.

“Building houses for Luton (borough) on Central Bedfordshire greenbelt is outdated,” he warned. “There’s no current agreement in place in the new Local Plan to build houses for Luton.

Luton Town Hall

“The local plan inspector when he allocated this site purely for Luton housing saw a limited loss of greenbelt. New developments along Steppingley Road changed that picture.

“The application seeks to persuade you there are no significant traffic implications, despite many of the objections screaming out the opposite. There’s poor access to services, which is likely to increase vehicle use.

“Refuse this, or at the very least defer it pending an up-to-date housing needs assessment and a comprehensive traffic impact study.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey stepped aside from chairing the meeting to comment and left the debate shortly afterwards.

He described it as “one of Flitwick’s most beloved areas of open space” and “part of our cultural heritage”, saying: “We can’t keep shoehorning development in and expect society will keep on absorbing the extra demand.

“This is in our Local Plan as a result of Luton’s unmet housing need. We’ve heard about Luton’s growth and its ability to meet its own needs already.”

Independent Flitwick councillor Heather Townsend labelled the site as “the last open space available”, adding: “Take it away and part of Flitwick dies.

“This was taken out of the greenbelt to meet Luton’s unmet need, which is no longer needed. Why are we removing prime agricultural land?” she asked. “Being able to grow our own food is far more important than a mere 170 homes for Luton.

“The wood is a country wildlife site already under pressure from visitor numbers. It’s a semi-ancient woodland and it’s incredibly vulnerable to tramping.”

Conservative Flitwick councillor Ian Adams highlighted the 5,500 objections out of an electorate of 10,500 as “more than any other response the council has received for a planning decision”, suggesting: “There’s a real sense of connection with Flitwick Wood.

“There are more acceptable locations than this one, even in the current call for sites. This is valuable greenbelt land to local people.

“Census 2021 data shows Luton to have contained a good deal of population growth within Luton. Does the Luton unmet need still apply? Do we still want to release valuable CBC greenbelt to cater for Luton’s numbers?

“This is an executive decision which should be made and to do so without due consideration of people’s views is unconstitutional.”

Senior director (town planning) at RPS Paul Hill, for applicant Persimmon Homes Midlands, explained: “The site was identified for development for an indicative capacity of 216 properties.

“The design has been carefully worked through. It’s sustainably situated as confirmed by the government inspector.” The committee refused the development.