Borrow tools, games and more as library of things comes to Bedford in the new year

The library of things is coming to Bedford Central Library in January

If you’ve ever wanted to whip up a quick batch of waffles, mend a shirt, or tackle a DIY project but didn’t have the right tools for the job, you’re in luck.

A Library of Things is set to open at Bedford Central Library in the new year – giving you the chance to borrow a wide range of times from gadgets to party supplies and outdoor equipment.

It means that instead of shelling out for something you might only use once or twice, or shelving the project entirely, you can pop down to the library and get what you need.

Joining the library of things will cost £5 for an annual membership, or £2.50 if you’re on a low income, and each weekly loan will be £1. You can also donate an additional fiver if you want.

Susan, from Share Bedford, explained: “A library of things is like a library, but instead of borrowing books, you borrow things. In other areas of the UK, Library of things have lent items like waffle makers, binoculars, and sewing machines. The idea is that when you choose to borrow instead of buy, you’re not just lightening your load; you’re also reducing waste and making sustainable choices for our earth!”

Share Bedford will operate the library of things from the second floor of the library, and will be in town answering questions from 12pm to 2pm today and:

 Saturday, December 7, 10am – 12pm

 Wednesday, December 11, 12pm – 2pm

 Saturday, December 14, 10am – 12pm

 Wednesday, December 18, 12pm – 2pm

 Saturday, December 21, 10am – 12pm

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture at the council added: “ This exciting new service aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and community empowerment. By sharing resources, we can reduce waste and create a more sustainable future for our borough.”

Library staff cannot accept donations for the library of things and donations will not be accepted unless Share Bedford have been notified in advance and a time has been agreed to drop the donation off. Anyone wishing to make a donation should email [email protected]

You can also visit the website to find out more about the scheme.