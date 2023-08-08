Plans for a new block of apartments in Bedford would not be viable if Bedford Borough Council's affordable housing policies are applied, the developers have said

The proposal is for 12 two-bedroom flats in a single block located at what was 111 Warwick Avenue, within the town’s Poets area.

The previous building was destroyed by fire and subsequently demolished.

Site of the former 111 Warwick Avenue, Bedford Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture June 2023

The applicants said most design, refuse, amenity, parking and heritage issues have been “broadly agreed” in pre-application advice, and this current application aims to “address financial viability”.

Under the council’s Local Plan 2030, there is a provision for 30 per cent affordable housing on sites of 10 units and over, except in “exceptional circumstances”.

In their Viability Statement, the applicants stated that development viability is a measure that may be defined as: ‘the ability of a development project to meet its costs including the cost of planning obligations, while ensuring an appropriate site value for the landowner and a market risk adjusted return to the developer in delivering that project’.

The applicants said their calculations show the 12.46 per cent return on the scheme is “well below” acceptable market levels of 20 per cent and therefore is “not viable for affordable housing”.

The site comprises a parcel of land containing an electricity substation and a number of garages to the rear on the north side of Warwick Avenue.

The applicants said the site has been vacant for “some ten years” and with the garages it is a “local eyesore”.

The application says the sub-station will remain, but the garages are to be demolished to allow for the development.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01629/MAO.

The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, August 28, 2023.