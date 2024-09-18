Bedfordshire's chief constable will 'retire' next month - but be back in the role in November

Chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst

Bedfordshire’s chief constable will “retire” in October before returning to the post, the police and crime commissioner (PCC) has announced.

Police officers usually retire after completing three decades with policing, but a scheme has been introduced to allow them to carry on their service as a warranted officer in an existing or agreed alternative role.

The PCC told last night’s Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel (September 17) that the force will have a temporary chief for “some weeks” from next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All police officers are entitled, after 30 years service, to take the opportunity to maximise their pension position and return to office,” PCC John Tizard said.

“I have taken the decision, at his request, for the chief constable [Trevor Rodenhurst] to take advantage of that opportunity.

“The chief constable will be not in office for a matter of some weeks in October and then returning to duty in November.

“The current deputy chief constable will be the acting chief constable,” the PCC said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement following the meeting, Bedfordshire Police said the chief constable will need to retire for one month before being re-hired.

It confirmed that deputy chief constable Dan Vajzovic will take on the responsibility of temporary chief constable during October.

Mr Rodenhurst told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Bedfordshire is an excellent force which is making great progress thanks to the dedication and effort of our workforce.

“I recently held events with the entire organisation where I set out our future challenges and my vision for the future of Bedfordshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And this decision to extend my service shows I’m committed to being part of the exciting journey to continue to build on and improve the service we provide to the public of Bedfordshire,” he said.

“The scheme has individual benefits, but also organisational as it enables us to retain experience and reduces costs associated with attrition for the force.

“Bedfordshire is bucking the trend when it comes to retaining our staff with latest figures showing that more people are staying here in Bedfordshire with the turnover rate continuing to reduce which goes against a national trend which is increasing.

“This scheme is another incentive to encourage our talented officers to remain with Bedfordshire and help us continue to drive improvements to the service we provide to our communities,” he said.