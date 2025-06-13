Bedford's Tories and Lib Dems at loggerheads over meeting no-show

Borough Hall, Bedford Image LDRS

Bedford Borough Council’s Conservative Group is facing criticism after failing to turn up for a scrutiny committee meeting.

In a scathing comment, the Lib Dems said the Conservative group had “made its priorities clear” after the no-show – but the Conservatives hit back, accusing the opposition of playing political games after a request to move the meeting was refused.

The two Conservative members of the Budget and Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee did not attend yesterday (Thursday, June 12) and neither did any portfolio holders.

This left council officers to field questions on the council’s finances while many Conservative councillors attended an event featuring James Cleverly MP.

Councillor Michael Headley, Liberal Democrat Finance Spokesperson and chair of the Budget Overview and Scrutiny Committee, said: “The situation here is plain and simple for everyone to see – [the Conservatives] have a duty to residents and they are failing.

“At this time of highest risk, the Conservatives cancel their own Executive meeting and then want to delay vital scrutiny of the council’s failing budget.

“If you were cynical, you might think that would be another reason why it would have suited them to delay the meeting.

“The dates of the meetings are set by the council as a whole. This date was set in January with no one objecting.

“Are they seriously suggesting the date should be moved at the last minute to suit the Conservative Party social calendar?”

However on Facebook, councillor Marc Frost (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead) said Democratic Services was told “over two weeks ago” [May 28] the entire Conservative team would not be able to attend the committee due to a “diary clash”.

“We asked for it to be moved [with] with plenty of notice,” he posted.

“Request denied [sic].”

A statement from the mayor’s office said: “Conservative members, including the mayor, flagged a longstanding scheduling conflict before formal invitations to the meeting were issue, making a reasonable request to reschedule.

“The chair refused to cooperate and invitations were sent just four days before the meeting, an unreasonably short notice period and knowing full well that Conservative members could not attend.

“It’s disappointing that the Liberal Democrats chose to proceed, prioritising political point-scoring over cross-party engagement. Residents expect collaboration, not theatre.

“We call on the Liberal Democrat group to work with us in good faith for the benefit of residents of Bedford borough.”

The Lib Dem Group pointed out to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the council’s constitution states: The Overview and Scrutiny Committees shall meet at such times and on such dates as may be determined by the Council in the calendar of meetings approved annually, unless the Committee itself subsequently varies the dates/times of those meetings”.

An email (May 28) sent to the Conservative Group, which the Local Democracy Reporting Service has seen, said: “As you are aware the Calendar of Meetings is approved by Full Council annually and this took place for the Calendar of Meetings 2025/26 at Annual Council on May 14, 2025.

“The Committee remains scheduled for 12 June unless the Committee varies the date/time.”