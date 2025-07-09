Bedford’s Lurke Street Car Park forced to temporarily close for repairs

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Jul 2025, 13:20 BST
Lurke Street Car Park (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)placeholder image
The multi-storey car park at Lurke Street was forced to shut earlier today (Wednesday, July 9).

The entrance barrier is currently undergoing repairs and it’s hoped the entrance will open again in the next hour.

It is still possible for vehicles to exit the car park as usual.

