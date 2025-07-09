Bedford’s Lurke Street Car Park forced to temporarily close for repairs
The multi-storey car park at Lurke Street was forced to shut earlier today (Wednesday, July 9).
The entrance barrier is currently undergoing repairs and it’s hoped the entrance will open again in the next hour.
It is still possible for vehicles to exit the car park as usual.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.