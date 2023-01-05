Bedford's Labour councillors object to six track East West Rail proposal

Labour councillors have again voiced their objections to the six track option put forward by the East West Rail Company.

Bedford Borough Council’s Executive heard yesterday (Wednesday, January 4) that the council’s proposed Local Plan 2040 will take advantage of the “opportunities for sustainable growth” around the new stations on the East West Rail route.

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: “We are allocating two new settlements, one at Kempston Hardwick, south of Bedford, and another at Little Barford to the east of the A1.”

The plan states that the last stage of the rail line from Bedford to Cambridge is the most challenging stage of the project as it will involve the construction of a new stretch of track.

A consultation has taken place but a detailed route between Bedford and St Neots has yet to be chosen.

However, the East West Rail Company’s preferred route involves six tracks north of Bedford Midland Station.

Councillor Colleen Atkins (Labour, Harpur) said “Although I will be supporting the Local Plan it doesn’t mean that I will be supporting the six track option that is suggested by East West Rail,” she said.

“I cannot support demolitions in the Poets Area, which is the current proposal by East West Rail.

“Hopefully, they will change their minds and change it to a four track.

“I need to make it clear that this plan will not change my view on that [six track option].”

Fellow ward councillor, Louise Jackson (Labour) said: “The plan is a sound plan in my view, it’s very well put together and it’s very clear.

“But obviously we as an Executive are not in favour of a six track scheme.

“And certainly councillor Atkins and I are very much opposed to any scheme from East West Rail that would result in the demolition of homes.

“We’ve made very strong objections to that and will continue to do so but nonetheless the plan is certainly robust,” she said.

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: “I can assure you that myself and councillor Headley at every opportunity have lobbied the Department for Transport, East West Rail, National Rail, and anybody else that has anything to do with railways about the lack of need to argue for a six track route.”