Bedford Year of Reading aims to boost literacy rates as 1 in 4 primary school children 'not reaching expected level'

File photo of a woman and child reading a book together.

Bedford Borough Council’s Year of Reading is aimed at boosting literacy rates and encouraging a love of books across all age groups – as one in four primary school children are “not reaching the expected level of reading”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services, councillor Jane Walker, told the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Monday, March 10) that: “The level of enjoyment of reading is not where it should be,” the Conservative ward councillor for Clapham and Oakley added.

“We just wanted to let people know, let children know, how much you can get from actually reading from books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we’re not just having books that you read, physical books, there’s audio books, there’s manga, graphic novels, so we’re encompassing the whole breadth of books.”

A Year of Reading Steering Group has been established, bringing together council departments, local charities, and literary organisations, including School Readers, the Harpur Trust, and Booktastic Festival organiser Rachael Rogan.

The initiative will feature a dedicated website, regular events, and a borough-wide media campaign to highlight reading opportunities and celebrate literacy achievements.

And several community-focused events are planned, complementing existing library and family hub activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Morris, chief officer for education, SEND and school infrastructure, said he wanted to stress that “there is so much good stuff already happening”.

“[This is] just re-highlighting all the fantastic stuff that’s already available,” he said.

“That’s been happening for years, these are things that we can really celebrate and highlight,” he said.

The council hopes the initiative will raise literacy levels, reduce isolation, and promote reading as a key life skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough councillors have been encouraged to suggest additional projects to enhance the programme.

Members heard that Year of Reading aligns with the Bedford Borough Education Strategy 2024–2034 and the Corporate Plan 2024–2028, ensuring a long-term commitment to improving literacy in the borough.

Visit the council’s website for more information about the Year of Reading.