Bedford Winter Wonderland tickets on sale - before planning permission granted for event

Bedford Winter Wonderland tickets are on sale – but planning permission hasn’t been granted, a borough councillor said.

Councillor Zara Layne told last night’s Full Council meeting (Wednesday, October 9) that it implies that the decision is a “foregone conclusion” – disenfranchising residents yet again,

The Labour councillor for Harpur Ward said: “On September 27, three days before the original [planning] consultation closed, Winter Wonderland was already being advertised on social media as returning to Bedford Park.

“This status was liked by Bedford Borough Council’s own Facebook account.

“And tickets for the event are now on sale despite the planning committee not having met yet,” she said.

Councillor Layne asked mayor Tom Wootton to explain to residents how the event is actively being promoted by the organiser and supported by the council.

“A council that has not yet fulfilled the most basic first step of gaining planning permission,” she said.

“Surely this implies that the decision is a foregone conclusion, disenfranchising residents yet again and members who sit on the planning committee?”

Mayor Wootton said: “As far as I am concerned it’s going to go to the planning committee in the usual way.”

Councillor Andrea Spice (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead) the portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “I will give you my assurance that the council will not allow any setup without planning permission.”

Councillor Layne said the original deadline for planning comments has been extended until the end of October.

“Coinciding with a minor flurry of online responses in favour of the event,” she said. “All of them fortuitously submitted on September 30.

“I’m sure people would appreciate confirmation of who took the decision to extend the deadline for comments and why it was extended.”

Councillor Spice said: “The extension would have been the planning department, and whatever rules and regulations that they follow.

“It is not a request that has come from us as a cabinet or an executive. That is planning rules and regulations, and whatever they’ve deemed necessary.”